Four locals ready for AFL grand final day

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong will have two players represent the region in the Under-17 All Stars game at the MCG on the morning of the AFL Grand Final.

Athletic defender Noah Mraz and tough midfielder Harvey Langford were both named in the 46-man squad, with two teams to be named in due course.

Mraz was part of the 2023 Vic Country squad as a bottom-aged player and has had experience in different positions, but looks most settled in defence, having combatted some quality opponents in 2023 including Zane Duursma for a period in round three.

Langford was named skipper of Dandenong for a mid-season match when players were missing due to representative footy and he has shown he will be a key player for the region in 2024.

Langford’s toughness and ball-winning ability is reflected in averaging 22 disposals and four tackles this season at Talent League level.

Meanwhile, Gippsland will be represented by Xavier Lindsay, who has been a cog for Rhett McLennan’s side in 2023.

After starting the season as an outside accumulator, which he showed he could do effectively in the under-16 national championships, he moved into the midfield and thrived.

He didn’t play the last two games of Gippsland’s season due to a minor hip flexor injury, but is expected to be available for this game, and will lead the Power’s AFL draft contingent in 2024.

Livewire small forward Ricky Mentha will also play; he will split his time between NT Thunder and Gippsland in 2024, having played for each club this season and showed what he’s capable of spurts.

The match, to be played on 30 September, has been played for many years and is an opportunity for the best players across the country to showcase their talent to the footy world.

“The AFL Futures match is a highlight on the AFL Talent calendar and provides football fans an introduction to the talented young players who are about to enter their draft year,” AFL National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.

“We are delighted to be able to play the game ahead of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final and provide the opportunity for our young stars from across the country to experience the excitement of being part of the biggest day of the AFL season.

“Many of the players who take part in the AFL Futures match will go on to be part of next year’s AFL Academy Boys program and we look forward to seeing them put their skills on display on the MCG.”