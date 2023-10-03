Who’s going to clot the Bloods?

By Marcus Uhe

SPRINGVALE SOUTH

2022-23: Turf 1 Premiers

Coach: Paul Hill

Captain: Ryan Quirk

Ins: Stephen Hennessey (Keysborough)

Outs: Nil

Players to watch: Jarryd Straker, Yoshan Kumara, Jordan Wyatt

If Turf 1 clubs were hoping for any respite in the form of the rampaging Springvale South taking a step-back, then they’ve got bad news for you.

Of the playing XI that won a second-consecutive premiership back in March, 10 have recommitted for a shot at a historic three-peat, with only batter Cam Forsyth expected to miss time early in the season while he is unavailable.

Should the Bloods win a third in a row, they will become the first side in the history of the 92-years of the Turf 1 competition to do so, all-but securing immortal status as one of the greatest sides to have participated in the DDCA.

Could you ask for any greater motivation than that?

Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls did it twice in the 90s, Leigh Matthews’ Brisbane Lions in the 2000s, Alistair Clarkson’s Hawks in the 2010s, while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the English Premier League has just pulled-off a hat-trick of their own.

What do those teams all have in common? They’re regarded as the absolute best of their eras, and even can lay claims to be the greatest teams of all time in their chosen fields.

The Bloods simply have every base covered; top-of-the-line batters in Jordan Wyatt and Ryan Quirk, all-rounder options in Jackson Sketcher, Yoshan Kumara and Blade Baxter, a lead spinner in Jarryd Straker and seam bowling menace, in Josh Dowling and Matt Wetering.

Paul Hill’s succession of Darren Arter as the club’s head coach looks set to be a seamless transition, having been around the group for a number of years and steering the club to premiership success as captain in 2021-22.

Having missed the entire football season due to a foot injury and beginning preseason behind the eight ball with regards to his availability and fitness, Quirk may be slow to get going on his return, but Hill believes he will act as a new recruit when he does don the red and white again, having missed the preliminary and grand finals due to injury.

Expect Jordan McKenzie to fill his place at the top of the order as he did so comfortably in last year’s finals series, top-scoring in the grand final chase last year against Buckley Ridges in just his fourth Turf 1 fixture of the season.

The memories of that oppressively hot and windy day will come flooding back in round one when the Bloods host the side they vanquished in Buckley Ridges at Alex Nelson Reserve.

Hill said he is expecting an even competition as plenty ready themselves to make a run at their throne.

“We’re really looking forward to getting back into it,” Hill said.

“We’ve built a really strong bond, we just love spending time together and getting out there and competing.

“I think two-day cricket can sometimes make it a little bit harder, I think one-day cricket evens the field a little bit.

“I expect the same teams, Hallam Kalora Park, Buckley Ridges, to be pretty strong.

“I expect Berwick to improve on last year, I think Mendis signing at Narre South is really important for them and he was quality in winning the Wookey (medal).

“I know Mark Cooper pretty well at Beaconsfield and I expect them to not be an easy-beat and be really competitive.”

Fixture

Round 1 (one day): Saturday 7 October v Buckley Ridges (H)

Round 2 (one day): Saturday 14 October v North Dandenong (A)

Round 3 (two day): Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October v St Mary’s (H)

Round 4 (two day): Saturday 28 October and Saturday 4 November v Hallam Kalora Park (A)

Round 5 (two day): Saturday 11 and 18 November v Berwick (H)

Round 6 (two day): Saturday 25 November and Saturday 2 December v Beaconsfield (A)

Round 7 (one day): Saturday 9 December v Narre South (H)

Round 8 (one day): Saturday 16 December v St Mary’s (A)

Round 9 (one day): Saturday 6 January v Hallam Kalora Park (H)

Round 10 (one day): Saturday 13 January v Beaconsfield (H)

Round 11 (two day): Saturday 20 and 27 January v Buckley Ridges (A)

Round 12 (two day): Saturday 3 and 10 February v North Dandenong (H)

Round 13 (two day): Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February v Narre South (A)

Round 14 (one day): Saturday 24 February v Berwick (A)