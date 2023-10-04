Teams even at the top of Turf 3

By Jonty Ralphsmith

DDCA TURF 3 – SEASON PREVIEW

With Turf 3 cricket in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) set to kick off this weekend, below is an overview of where each club sits.

The return to two-day cricket after the pandemic, then last year’s early season inclement weather, adds an element of mystery to where sides will end up this season.

There is a widespread belief that teams will struggle to stick to the task and bat their overs early in the season as hitters have taken centre stage in recent years.

What is also clear looking at the Turf 3 line-ups is the amount of upheaval many teams have undergone.

Berwick Springs and Fountain Gate have both brought in new coaches which are expected to expedite the development of young teams.

Silverton has been busy in the offseason and Doveton North’s recruits mean it cannot be written off.

Last year’s runners-up, Coomoora, however, buck that trend, backing the tried and tested ahead of a season it enters as favourites.

See our full breakdown below.

COOMOORA

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Rahoul Pankhania (383 runs at 38)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Michael Klonaridis (24 wickets at 12)

The perennial bridesmaid, Coomoora is widely seen as the Turf 3 frontrunner in 2023-24. Insiders talk about an internal drive which has underpinned preseason, under new coach Nick Suppree, whose absence on the field does leave a hole in the batting order. However, given his background at VSDCA level, he has brought in ideas cognisant with the modern game. The calmness with which he plays his cricket translates into his coaching and has also been felt by the group, who look very similar to recent years. The squad stability has allowed them to thrive and maintain the same roles for several years and that does not look like abating this season. The only departure in this process-driven outfit looks to be Matt Suppree. With the return to two-day cricket set to expose the gulf between the best and the rest more than previous years, expect the likes of Rahoul Pankhania and Malan Madushanka to shine bright.

Verdict: Premiers

FOUNTAIN GATE

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Mandeep Premi (293 runs at 26)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Hasindu Waduge (23 wickets at 14)

Could be the big risers of 2023-24. Made finals of Turf 3 last season but perhaps overachieved, given the up-and-down nature of the season. They enter this season, however, with much better preparation, having brought in well regarded coach Ted Sampath. He sought feedback from others in the league about where Fountain Gate was falling short, with the overwhelming feedback centred around fitness and fielding. The Gators got to work early in preseason to address those shortcomings, as well as receiving technical batting guidance. The addition of Sanjeewan Priyadarshana is also set to bamboozle: the eight-game Sri Lankan first class player will headline the slow bowling with his left arm wrist spin – the only effective exponent of the discipline in the league. Bowls with good control and they have also boosted their fast bowling stocks. All of that experience during long days in the field will serve Fountain Gate’s young list well, with Mandeep Premi again set to play an important role with the bat.

Verdict: Runners-up

BERWICK SPRINGS

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Luke Kerford (270 runs at 27)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker

Ethan Marinic (11 wickets at 26)

Berwick Springs loom as the wildcard to watch in 2023-24. Were competitive in patches but ultimately outplayed in big moments last season, its first in Turf 3. That can be attributed to the age of the squad, with skipper Braydon Hillman at times the most senior player in the XI at 24-years-old. As well as retaining virtually the entire XI from last season – except Josh Amsterdam – Berwick Springs has brought in several players from Springvale. Shaun and Seth Lindsay add to the conga-line of developing talent, while Scott Lindsay’s addition adds a needed senior head. The most headline-grabbing addition, however, is that of 117-game Sri Lankan first class cricketer Shalika Karunanyake, who will stabilise the team in the middle order and can bowl the difficult spells. He looms as the perfect addition to guide a young squad which looked at times last season to lack its bus driver. The hard-hitting Radomir Badzoka has also made the move from Springvale, while the club is excited about how Sethh Barby has been tracking in preseason.

Verdict: Third

DOVETON NORTH

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Amardeep Singh (370 runs at 37)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Sukhbir Dhaliwal (11 wickets at 31)

There has been plenty of talk around the league about the expected rapid rise of a club promoted from Turf 4. Led by former Sri Lankan test cricketer Sanjeewa Weerasinghe, the club has undergone a significant transition. The experience of a former first class cricketer has brought with it an increased focus on fitness and fearlessness with the club unashamedly stating they think they have the squad to go all the way. The big recruit is that of Sachith Jayasinghe, who led Hallam Kalora Park’s wicket tally in 2022-23 and was part of his old club’s 2020 premiership. He will be among the best players in the competition this season. As well as Jayasinghe, the club will lean heavily on the experience of Rukshan Carim and Ali Haideri, with many of the younger players better suited to the one-day game. Doveton North has deliberately sought a spin-heavy list given the DDCA decks tend to better suit slower bowlers.

Verdict: Fourth

SILVERTON

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Hemal Ratnayake (283 runs at 35)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Hashin Dilman (18 wickets at 16)

The big change at the Bakers is their move to Springvale Reserve, with the Vales folding ahead of this season. That brings short straight and long square boundaries into the equation which has informed the way a rejuvenated club has approached preseason. After a lack of continuity and sense of disorganisation marred 2022-23, Silverton is in good shape ahead of this season. There has been a big list turnover which creates an unknown but word is the vibe is much more positive around the traps. Batter Rob North has taken the captaincy from Clint Gottinger, who has departed the club, with the Bakers also losing last season’s leading bowler Heshan Dilman, and a knee injury has ruled Jesse McCarthy out of the season. Right-handers Rasdev Singh, Malaka Gamage and Matthew Wall arrive to shore up the batting, while Gamage, Caleb Todd and Mohit Mohit all come into the fold and offer handy seam-up options. The focus will be on taking responsibility and seizing moments after no-one was able to consistently do so in 2022-23.

Verdict: Fifth

DOVETON

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Ricky Johnson (197 runs at 15)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Ryan Hendy (33 wickets at 12)

There’s no shying away from the fact that this will be a year of transition for Doveton. Despite being perhaps unlucky to be demoted to Turf 3 this season after being so competitive across 2022-23, there was a gaping hole in the batting hole, with veteran tweakers Ryan Hendy and Nathan Wilson relied upon to restrict opponents to low scores. That pair have since retired so suddenly the strength becomes an area that needs bolstering and they have been unable to secure any noteworthy recruits. The Doves are a proud cricket club who will likely throw a punch at some point this season, and will be aided by the return to two-day cricket. One issue that arose last season was while Doveton at times could stem the flow of wickets, they felt the pressure to score so look at them being able to more effectively ride that wave. The incumbents’ experience in Turf 2 will hold them in good stead at the lower level.

Verdict: Sixth

LYNBROOK

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Rohith Nag Chapalamadagu (250 runs at 23)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Jesse Walia (24 wickets at nine)

The big loss for Lynbrook this season is that of Jesse Walia, who is expected to miss with injury. He carried the bowling line-up on his shoulders last year. Partnership batting will be a focus this season after the Lakers were prone to losing wickets quickly at times during last season and being unable to steady. Their two strongest outings came in the last two games of last season, so they will be hoping to hit their straps earlier and look to their leaders to take accountability during difficult periods. As well as with his on-field composure and leadership, Walia leaves a hole in the bowling stocks, having taken 24 wickets, the second most in the league, the Lakers backing internal growth to find the next bowling gem.

Verdict: Seventh

HAMPTON PARK

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Travis Lacey (254 runs at 23)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Asadullah Khil (12 wickets at 20)/James Kellett (12 wickets at 23)

It could be another tough season for Hampton Park, which has lost last year’s skipper James Kellett, who not only leaves a large leadership hole but also a spot in the batting order that needs to be filled. The club has retained most of its players from last season, but not secured any recruits, and was not able to confirm the coach when contacted by Star News less than two weeks out from the season. How much the lack of leadership hurts early in the season remains to be seen, but the positive news is that Booth Reserve is in better shape, having undergone reseeding in footy season. That means the pitch, which was always tricky to navigate last season, should have less demons, and the cricket club will also get first use of the new rooms.

Verdict: Eighth