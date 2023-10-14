Best local footballers crowned

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The most consistent players in the Casey-Cardinia-Greater Dandenong region have claimed the best and fairests for their Southern Football Netball League clubs.

Daniel Helmore was the obvious standout at Springvale Districts, with his presence and power giving the Demons important potency inside 50 and, at times, in the middle throughout the season.

He was followed by the combative Toby Arms and Brody Ledder in second and third place respectively.

Jarryd Barker’s finals series got him over the line for Cranbourne.

He and fellow midfielder Zak Roscoe were tied after the home-and-away season, with Roscoe ultimately coming second.

Fellow Division 1 club Dingley had a similarly thrilling count, with Lochie Benton’s votes in the Dingoes’ final game of the season securing his victory ahead of skipper Jackson Peet.

Benton was anointed by the club in preseason as a player that would have a big year while Peet helps Dingley win the contested footy.

Cooper Balic was the runaway winner for Division 2 club Keysborough, with his reliability both ways a key when Keysborough was winning and competing in games of footy.

He is an important ingredient in coming years and will look to continue to grow as the Burra transition its list.

Star ruck Dylan Chapman finished ahead of 2023 riser Ricky Johnson in Doveton’s count.

Hampton Park is yet to hold its count, keen to hold the event in its revamped rooms at Booth Reserve.