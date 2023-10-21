Two day cricket returns with huge weekend of action in DDCA

By Marcus Uhe

Two-day cricket returns to the DDCA Turf 1 competition this weekend for the first time since the 2019-20 season with a monster round across both Saturday and Sunday.

With a contrast in weather conditions between the two days, in a forecasted top of 26 degrees at time of print on Saturday and 16 with showers on Sunday, the toss will be vital in securing the prime batting conditions on the opening day.

North Dandenong hosting Narre South shapes as the most evenly-matched contest of the week with the two sides finishing fourth and fifth last season respectively and desperate to shake up the established big three at the top of the pecking order.

The two sides split the results in the two clashes last year with away side doing the business on both occasions.

The Lions will be buoyed by last week’s win over St Mary’s while North Dandenong are one of many sides yet to take the field.

Beaconsfield will take some positives from last week’s incomplete contest against Berwick into their big clash with Buckley Ridges, but will learn plenty about what life in the top division is all about against an experienced, quality side.

Home conditions will benefit the Tigers but will need to improve on a shaky batting display in round two.

Buckley Ridges, however, will be keen to begin its season on the right note as they endeavour to make amends for last season’s grand final loss under the new leadership of Jayson Hobbs.

The last side to win a season featuring two-day cricket, Berwick, host Hallam Kalora Park at Arch Brown Reserve.

The Bears will be hoping to conjure memories of that campaign against a Hawks side that looks primed for the longer format of the game.

Springvale South’s clash at Alex Nelson Reserve, meanwhile, shapes as a one-sided affair, regardless of Ryan Quirk’s availability for the Bloods.