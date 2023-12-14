Gators president’s successful cameo

By Jonty Ralphsmith

In his first game in the top flight since 2018, Fountain Gate president Justin Smith has taken a stylish five-wicket haul to lead his team to an impressive win over Berwick Springs.

The off-spinner gave the batters no pace to work with during his nine-over spell and stayed out of their hitting zone to apply the handbrakes.

A late inclusion to the side as a third spinning option, on a wicket with moisture, Smith excelled where more recognised options Rodni Kumara and Chanaka ‘Ted’ Sampath were less consistent.

Chasing Fountain Gate’s 206, Gators opener and former Narre South bowler Ray Pal took two early wickets before an innings of pure ball striking from Jackson Marie got his team back in the box seat.

Already with two half-centuries and a 46 to his name this season, the left hander got under the spinners easily and never looked like missing the middle of the bat until Smith forced him to chase loopy wide balls.

“I like bowling to left handers so I wanted to land it in a good spot and spin it away from him and make him hit straight was the end goal,” Smith said.

“I didn’t mind him taking singles straight, it was mostly about reducing boundaries and then I had one which was lucky enough to turn.

“I think that wicket changed the game for us.”

Smith broke the game open when he snicked Marie off for 64 off 63.

Marie’s wicket was the last of a quick three-wicket succession which put Fountain Gate back on top.

Smith also nabbed dangerous middle-order batter Radomir Badzoka for 31 off 33 which effectively ended the Berwick Springs fight in a 57-run win.

Smith’s First XI cameo follows a strong outing in the Dandenong District Cricket Association T20 competition for Fountain Gate.

He took 3/14 and 1/17 in wins over Lynbrook and Narre Warren respectively to lead his team to the quarterfinals, where they will face North Dandenong.

“It’s as consistently as I’ve bowled,” Smith said.

“The whole plan v execution I was happy with.

“It was rewarding to see a plan come to effect.

“It’s the first time I feel like I’ve controlled the game: the bats were waiting on me, versus the other way around, which as a spinner is very infrequent so it was good to feel like you’re at the level and contributing to a team win.

“I felt as if the wicket would suit me, because you’d have to generate your own pace when you bat, and they got to a stage where instead of hitting singles they thought they could attack a bit more.

“I thought I could be a real influence in the game which turned out to be correct so it was good to hit the areas.

“There wasn’t too much spin but enough to hit the edges.”

Smith works every second Saturday and has committed to the Gators Second XI, who primarily play on Sundays due to Fountain Gate not currently having access to a home ground.

It means his First XI contribution may for now be fleeting, but he’s keen to remain an option and has an excellent sounding board to learn off in Kumara.

“Rodni’s been great in helping me with my bowling plans and what fields to set, how to bowl to certain fields,” Smith said.

“I’ve played 10 years of local cricket which has given me time to learn how to get wickets.

“You always want to play the highest level you can, so I hope to play more pending my schedule and what the coach wants and team needs.”

Smith also praised the knock of Hasindu Waduge who scored a mature 105 off 117 balls which contained just seven boundaries, underscoring his hard running between the wickets.

Waduge went through the gears nicely, with the century following steady contributions to start the season for the Gators.

He provided a strong platform to allow middle-order bat John Mirranay to attack the late overs and change the complexion of the game by getting Fountain Gate over 200.

“He was really responsible, played well executed shots at the right times,” Smith said of Waduge.

“He rotated the strike really well, read the wicket and understood the game situation, knowing that if he gets out then we’re a chance at crumbling but at the same time taking the occasional risk and keeping it ticking it over with the ones and twos.

“It was well thought out, a structured innings where he got reward for effort.

“He’s worked hard on his game to show he’s at the level.

“It’s been good to see him have consistency.”