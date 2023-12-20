Turf 3 ladder starts taking shape

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The fight for finals placings in Turf 3 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association looks to be a race in five at the halfway point of the season.

After back-to-back losses, Berwick Springs proved itself by defeating Coomoora for the second time this season, while third-placed Lynbrook’s defeat of Silverton puts the Bakers two-and-a-half wins off the pace.

Doveton North, meanwhile, upset Fountain Gate to create a logjam at the top of the table.

Berwick Springs went at more than six runs per over to set Coomoora 299 for victory, with Jackson Marie’s stellar season continuing with a 118-ball 148.

Scott Lindsay picked up five wickets opening the bowling in a 119-run win which places Berwick Springs well at the halfway point.

While Braydon Hillman’s side sits three points outside the four, it has two-day matches still to play against Hampton Park and Doveton, both opportunities for outright wins.

Despite the comprehensive loss, Coomoora’s top-order bats spent reasonable time in the middle after an indifferent start to the season.

Spinner Malan Madusanka nabbed six wickets but Chirath Uralagamage (73 off 85) got after him, while Michael Klonaridis (0/38 off five) was the most economical of the pace bowlers in an uncharacteristic showing.

The Lions proved their depth for the second consecutive week, with five bowlers claiming wickets and three batters spending time in the middle in a low-scoring tussle against Fountain Gate.

Opener Hasindu Waduge continued his consistent season with a half-century to give the Gators 144 to bowl at but those around him struggled for the third consecutive week.

While a top-of-the-table clash, both sides will need a spike in their batting to contend; the Gators need greater depth, the Lions more power.

At Springvale Reserve, Rob North hit a quickfire 43, while Rasdev Singh and Kalapu Gamage also got starts, but Lynbrook’s Harjinder Sohal (4/12 off 8) and Jay Walia (4/24 off 12) applied the handbrakes.

The pair become the fifth and sixth bowlers to take at least three wickets in an innings at some stage this season for Lynbrook as Shane D’Rozario’s bowling flexibility continues to shine.

Walia then hit eight boundaries en route to 53 as the Lakers comfortably chased down the target.

Hampton Park hosted Doveton in the other game, with the visitors getting a morale boosting win after setting 194.

Glenn Bundy and Aaron Featherston propelled them to the formidable target, before Kaine Bundy and John Smart each nabbed three wickets; Clint Gilpin’s half-century a lone hand for the Redbacks.

RESULTS: Lynbrook d Silverton by four wickets, Doveton d Hampton Park by 84 runs, Doveton North d Fountain Gate by six wickets, Berwick Springs d Coomoora by 119 runs.

LADDER: Fountain Gate 38, Doveton North 38, Lynbrook 36, Coomoora 30, Berwick Springs 27, Doveton 18, Silverton 15, Hampton Park 0.

FIXTURE: (Saturday 6 January): Berwick Springs v Silverton, Lynbrook v Coomoora, Doveton North v Hampton Park, Doveton v Fountain Gate