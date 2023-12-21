Local quartet ready for the big time

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Berwick junior Meg Robertson headlined four local girls to have their dreams realised on Monday night at the AFLW Draft.

Carlton snaffled the father-daughter prospect at pick 31 after a consistent 2023 in the talent pathway, representing Dandenong Stingrays and Vic Country.

The contested ball-winner will play for the same club her Dad, Ben, played three games for in 1992.

“We’re delighted to welcome Meg as a Blue, making her our second father-daughter selection,” Head of AFLW Ash Naulty said.

“Meg was in great form consistently throughout season 2023, and that was on the back of her fundamentals: she’s clean, she’s quick and she gets the role done for her team on a weekly basis.

“Meg has already developed a high-level work ethic which will help her easily slot into our program.

“She’s going to really benefit from working closely with the likes of Mimi Hill, Abbie McKay and Keeley Sherar at Carlton.”

Robertson was one of three Dandenong Stingrays selected, with Mikayla Williamson and Sophie Butterworth both heading to Hawthorn, at pick 17 and 45 respectively, while Gippsland’s Amber Schutte was taken by Collingwood at pick 32.

Nominating for the state draft only, Williamson slipped further than some expected, having been linked to Melbourne’s pick 5, but was rapt to find an AFLW home.

The Vic Country co-captain was invited to the draft at Marvel Stadium, watching on with those closest to her, and Dandenong coach Josh Moore and talent lead Toby Jedwab.

“It means so much,” Williamson said on the AFL livestream.

“I get it’s everyone’s dream here, but it was a big shock to me.

“I play more of an outside role and (my running) has a massive impact on my game and it’s my strength and my style.

“I probably (see myself) on the wing, that’s where my strengths help the team the most.”

She was presented with her Hawthorn guernsey by skipper Tilly Lucas-Rodd.

An athletic midfielder who covers the ground excellently, the AFLW Academy member shone at every level she played at in 2023.

She topped it off with a fine showing at the AFLW Draft Combine, breaking the time trial record with a run of 7:09 minutes and also recording top five finishes in the agility and standing vertical jump.

Butterworth, meanwhile, watched the event from home and was visited by Hawk Mackenzie Eardley following her selection.

Eardley skippered Dandenong last year and was a development coach at the Stingrays in 2023.

A key forward, Butterworth’s production this season was exceptional, averaging more than two goals per game for the Stingrays as a physical forward.

The key-position Vic Country representative battled bilateral popliteal entrapment syndrome all year, initially misdiagnosed as compartment syndrome, but is now back training at 100 per cent and ready for the challenge of the next level.

“We’re so excited to see what Mikayla and Sophie can produce in the brown and gold,” AFLW list manager Mitchell Cashion said.

“Both players have unique strengths and fill positional needs for us as a club, which will only enhance our young and developing list come 2024.

“In the midfield, Mikayla is set to provide explosiveness and impressive running power while with Sophie, we can expect to see some strong marks and scoreboard impact come 2024. ”

Schutte will boost the Pies athletic stocks, shining at the AFLW Draft combine with her speed and leap.

A competitive defender with composure and a long kick, those who have seen her in the talent pathway system note that her preparation will hold her in good stead in a professional environment.

Like Williamson and Butterworth, Schutte nominated for the state draft only.

The Vic Country representative averaged 17 disposals, three tackles and four rebound 50s for Gippsland in 2023.

Meanwhile, Rays skipper Jemma Ramsdale, linked with a move west after a stellar finish to the season as an intercepting defender, and athletic AFLW Academy player Bianca Lyne were both overlooked despite strong interest.

Others to miss out included Stingrays Ruby Murdoch, Felicity Crank and Abbey Tregellis and Gippslanders Charlotte Waller, Lydia Gudgin, Indiana Makai, Emily McGovern, Ahlee Penry and Taylor Sowden.