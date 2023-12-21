Turf 1 royalty to represent DDCA

By Marcus Uhe

The last two Alan Wookey Medal winners headline a star-studded Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) 12-player squad set to face the Victorian Turf Cricket Association in a representative clash on Saturday at West Footscray’s Hansen Reserve.

Narre South’s Jeevan Mendis and Hallam Kalora Park’s Jordan Hammond have both been named, having won the league’s highest honour in 2022/23 and 2021/22, respectively.

Joining the duo is Springvale South captain Ryan Quirk, last season’s runner up, alongside two of his back-to-back premiership teammates at the Bloods, in Jarryd Starker and Josh Dowling.

Straker is Turf 1’s leading wicket taker at the Christmas break, and will offer a tri-spinning approach alongside the leg spin of Dandenong West’s Riley Siwes, and Mendis.

In Deeshan Umagiliyage and Alex Cruickshank, the bowling attack is particularly potent, nearing Straker at the top of the leading wicket takers list in Turf 1

Among other notable inclusions are Buckley Ridges recruit Roshene Silva and Heinz Southern District’s Triyan De Silva, representing Turf 2 with Siwes.

The two competitions did battle back on 12 February at Hallam Recreation Reserve, which the visitors won by 19 runs.

Returning to play again for the DDCA are Hammond, Quirk, Siwes and Triyan De Silva.

DDCA 12-PLAYER SQUAD

Ryan Quirk (Springvale South)

Jake Cronin (Buckley Ridges)

Roshene Silva (Buckley Ridges)

Jeevan Mendis (Narre South)

Jordan Hammond (Hallam Kalora Park)

Triyan De Silva (HSD)

Trishane De Silva (Beaconsfield)

Alex Cruickshank (Narre South)

Riley Siwes (Dandenong West)

Jarryd Straker (Springvale South)

Josh Dowling (Springvale South)

Deeshan Umagiliyage (St Mary’s)