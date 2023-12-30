2023 in Review: Dovettes riding the crest of a wave

By David Nagel

A surging and powerful force is building like a wave in women’s football with Doveton SC ready to take on the cream of the crop in the ultimate State League competition in Victoria in 2024.

The Dovettes have appointed a new coach – in well-respected mentor Ollie Pivac – as they look to build on their perfect record over the last three years.

Beginning in State League 4 in 2021, the Dovettes have dominated their way to a place in State League 1 South-East (SL1SE)…courtesy of a glorious undefeated stretch in regular season League competition.

Doveton SC held a perfect 9-0 record in SL4 in 2021, before Covid halted the season, before running away with the SL3 title in 2022, with 16 wins and no draws or losses.

With striker Emily Rizkallah putting together a magnificent season in 2023 – slotting 25 goals – the Dovettes secured a place in SL1SE with a third undefeated season on the trot…with 16 wins, two draws and no losses.

Their overall record over the last three seasons reads 43 games played, with 41 wins and two draws.

The Dovettes, with Rizkallah leading the way with 56 goals, have hit the back of the net 253 times and conceded just 23!

It’s a journey that Pivac is keen to be a part of.

“From a sporting perspective, the most exciting part is working with one of the best sporting teams at this level in the state,” Pivac said.

“These girls are committed, they work hard and they play hard.

“Coaching against them, every time we played them they caught my attention, and I’m glad I caught theirs, and now we have the opportunity to do something special together.

“I’m so excited about the opportunity to represent such a reputable club as Doveton SC, and even more happy to get a chance to work with the “invincible” women’s squad.”

Despite their “invincible” tag, the Dovettes will need to keep on improving – both on and off the pitch – with the leap to State League 1 a massive one.

Not only will the competititon be stronger, but a requirement in State League 1 to have a first squad and reserves, means the door is open for exciting talent to jump on board the journey.

Retention, recruitment, and having the support to make the dream become a reality are all important.

“This team is heading to almost a semi-professional standard, and to be competitive at that level we need to tick every box,” Pivac explained.

“Yes, the girls have well-and-truly earned promotion, but now we need extra players just to fulfil our requirements.

“It’s a great opportunity to build on this success over the last three years and make the club even stronger.

“We have a platform; now we need to build on that platform and give these girls – that have put so much hard work in – the best possible chance to succeed in State League 1.

“I believe they can do it, but we need everything to go right and require great support from the community to make it happen.”

Kate Wilson, who has captained the club to success, is excited by the next challenge.

“It’s been a privilege to be the captain for the last three years at Doveton,” Wilson said.

“Doveton welcomed us in with open arms and over the last three years we have worked our way back to State 1, the league we were in before leaving our previous club.

“When you stop and think, three years undefeated is pretty impressive.

“But when it comes down to it we play for our teammates.

“We turn up week in, week out for each other.

“We’re such a close knit group and I think that’s what makes us such a strong team both on and off the field.

“We’re excited for a new coach to come in for the 2024 season and to work with us to continue to succeed and grow as a team and club.”

Doveton SC has three trial dates set for late November; early December.

The trials will take place on three consecutive Thursday’s; November 30 and December 7 and 14.

Those interested in joining Doveton SC, in a player or support capacity, can contact Ollie Pivac on 0434 044 478 or Kate Wilson on 0431 104 885.