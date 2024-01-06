2023 in Review: Endeavour Hills win maiden premiership

By Marcus Uhe

Over the Christmas period, the Journal’s sports team will be re-sharing some of the most popular stories from over the course of 2023.

Thank you for supporting our newspapers over the course of the year. We hope you enjoy the selection and have a wonderful holiday period, however you choose to celebrate.

At Carrum Downs Recreation Reserve on Sunday, Endeavour Hills claimed its maiden premiership over Frankston Dolphins 13.16 94 to 11.11 77. This is the story of how they did it.

Amid a swarm of fans, rhythmic drumming from the Frankston Dolphins cheer-squad and bellowing support for both teams, there was a sense of calm at the Endeavour Hills three-quarter-time huddle.

Like at quarter time and halftime, the Falcons trailed Frankston, forced to play catch up after being beaten in the contest in the first quarter.

But the game was on Hills’ terms.

The saying ‘that the will of depth players to stand up in big moments wins flags’ proved true in the premiership quarter when a suite of unheralded defenders put their bodies on the line.

They absorbed an avalanche of Dolphins momentum, conceding 15 inside 50s, but only three goals, to lose the third quarter against the zephyr by just six points.

There was a series of huge plays in defensive 50 midway through the quarter to keep the margin manageable.

Ben Holland got an important fist in front of a one-on-one tussle in the goal-square to see a ball through for a behind.

Ben Swift got a touch to a kick into the goal-square from 60 that carried the pack and would otherwise have been a goal.

A Liam Hasler smother soon thereafter gave the fatiguing defence a momentary let-up from repeat stoppages, before a contested intercept mark to skipper Nathan Reid prevented their fleet-footed smalls getting to work.

Endeavour Hills faithful could have gathered together post game to write a song about the efforts of their doughty defenders on Sunday.

It was rightly an echo-chamber of praise.

Jimmy Archer was another who played with typical September grit, his one percenters in the first stanza earning praise on the sidelines from onlookers and coach Matt Peake at quarter time.

But at the last break, Peake needed to ground the group and harness the energy for a 13-year-old club seeking its first premiership after tasting grand final heartbreak in 2017-18.

Notably, he kept his address short – about two minutes briefer than his Dolphins counterpart.

He talked about their teamsmanship and run.

Unlike when these teams faced off in the qualifying final two weeks ago, Endeavour Hills was playing its brand, prepared to switch the footy, take on inside kicks and back their pace.

The positivity and belief was embedded in the conscience of players, with Peake just needing to provide the spark for them to go once again.

It lit something in Jacob Grant, who played a special last quarter.

The Falcons’ intensity lifted from the start of the fourth, but they had only four behinds to show for a dominant first five minutes of play.

When Frankston finally got momentary territory, Grant laid a driving tackle on a more senior opponent who would’ve tasted the turf as he was driven into Carrum Downs Recreation Reserve.

A minute later, he kicked the first of the quarter, working deep inside 50 to take a huge contested mark on the goal line when a set shot from Alex Cann fell short.

All season, the Falcons have been hoping to see as little of Grant as possible, cheering for the teenager’s selection at the Dandenong Stingrays and Vic Country – but he turned it on at the crucial 11th hour.

Goals had been flowing all day, but the pressure dialled up in the final quarter, with Grant’s major breaking a 13-minute gridlock.

After that, though, Endeavour Hills never looked back.

Bailey Baumann, who was the first to wear the flag like a cape in the celebrations, won a clearance soon after, putting it in the direction of Liam Hasler.

Those two have formed a potent one-two punch in the midfield in 2023 and are a big reason, alongside John Rafferty, why the clearance numbers have looked so good.

But in a grand final, it was a Hasler tackle which was crucial as he pounced on his opponent quickly, finding Cann, who took a one-handed mark inside 50 on the boundary line.

To give Endeavour Hills the lead for the first time in the second half approaching stoppage time, he kicked it from Dom Sheed territory.

Endeavour Hills continued coming, eventually wearing out the Dolphins, with Grant able to extend the margin beyond a goal and give his team breathing room.

When Hasler got a goal on transition deep into stoppage time, the lid was just about off, Endeavour Hills bringing sizzling heat and their style of footy.

Grab a copy of the Pakenham Gazette, or go online for full coverage, including some more key storylines and the thoughts of the coach, captain and best-on-ground.

Endeavour Hills best

Sean Van Velsen: The ruck didn’t win the medal, but he was arguably best-on-ground, dominating the hitouts, tapping to dangerous areas and taking some big marks.

John Rafferty: For a midfielder, Rafferty can take a big grab. Has the power to bust his way out the front of stoppage and allowed the Falcons turned around their contest work.

Jimmy Archer: Courageous defender who epitomised what the win was built on, willing to put his head over it, and a factor behind the quick Frankston forwards being kept quiet.

Ryan Johnson: Awarded the best on ground medal, he kicked his goal in the first quarter and again marked everything that came his way inside 50. A big finish to a big season, his first as a forward.

Liam Hasler: Had a groundball gather at full pace in the third quarter that was AFL-like. Hit the post with the running shot, but it would have brought the house down. Elegance and work rate both stood out.

Ben Virgona: Kicked one of the best finals goals you’ll ever see on the boundary line in the second quarter, with his weight going away from the goal face. One of half-a-dozen moments where he stood up when he needed to.

Brendan Moldrich: A winger whose run allowed Endeavour Hills to slingshot and play the game on their terms.

Premiership-winning 22: Ben Holland, Tobias Griffin, Liam Hasler, Ricky Boccari, Ben Swift, Ben Virgona, Bailey Baumann, Rohan Scott, Nathan Reid (c), Sean Van Velsen, Jacob Grant, Harrison Malone, John Rafferty, Daniel Cann, Ryan Johnson, Alex Cann, Mitchell Anderson, Travis Hall, Devlyn Hasler, Sam McLean, James Archer, Brendan Moldrich