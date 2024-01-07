Cut-throat cricket awaits DDCA sides

By Marcus Uhe and Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong District Cricket Association sides return to the game’s shortest format on Tuesday 9 January for the knockout rounds of the T20 competition.

Returning to the popular midweek format, matchplay will replace Tuesday night net sessions for the eight remaining clubs, eager to progress to the preliminary final round.

Springvale South and Narre South’s clash at Strathaird Reserve shapes as the showpiece fixture, as two of the five Turf 1 teams remaining.

White ball specialists as the two-time reigning Turf 1 champions playing one-day cricket, Springvale South are a dangerous outfit, ticking all the boxes you could ask for in a limited overs side; left and right arm bowlers, a star spinner, big hitters at the top of the order and experience winning important games.

But Narre South’s Jeevan Mendis is arguably the most dangerous cricket remaining in the tournament, who took a hat-trick to rescue his side from trouble against Silverton in the round-robin component.

Berwick and St Mary’s will get an early sighter on one-another on Saturday in Turf 1 before resuming hostilities once again on Tuesday night at Arch Brown Reserve.

Berwick appear to have lost nothing since winning the competition 12 months ago, having emerged from the earlier rounds as the top side after destroying a pair of Turf 3 sides by a combined margin of 272 runs.

For St Mary’s, the opportunity to put a bright spot on an otherwise bleak season will be front-of-mind, and will hope the enigmatic Safaras Moahomad’s ability to destroy attacks at the top of the order comes to the fore.

The clash between Heinz Southern Districts and Berwick Springs guarantees there will be lower-grade representation in the semi-finals.

HSD’s recent experience in the pressure of tight games will hold it in good stead in the fast pace of a T20, while Berwick Springs will be confident given how well they play their home ground.

The Cobras will trust its deep batting order, which blends impact with traditional stroke-play, can get on top of the Berwick Springs attack which relies on discipline rather than venomous pace or turn.

The Titans will likely need the batting order to go big, but should HSD’s well-balanced attack contain the Titans aggressive batting line-up, headed by Jackson Marie, they will be well on their way to victory.

Fountain Gate face the toughest of challenges, drawn to play Turf 1 side North Dandenong away in what looks to be a lopsided contest.

If the Gators are to cause an upset it will likely be built on the back of the Chanka ‘Ted’ Sampath’s and Hasindu Waduge’s all-round contributions, while John Mirranay’s hitting late in an innings will also be decisive.

TIPS: Narre South v SPRINGVALE SOUTH, BERWICK v St Mary’s, Berwick Springs v HEINZ SOUTHERN DISTIRCTS, NORTH DANDENONG v Fountain Gate.