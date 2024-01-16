Titans get important win in rain-interrupted round

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Just two results were possible on Saturday as rain continued to wreak havoc on the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 competition.

Berwick Springs won a tight clash at home against Doveton North, who always looked to be fighting an uphill battle after its swasbuckling 64-run opening partnership was broken.

Lynbrook, meanwhile, was far too good for Doveton, while Coomoora’s clash with Fountain Gate and Silverton’s clash with Hampton Park were abandoned.

Turf 3 results: Doveton 175 defeated by Lynbrook 2/181, Berwick Springs 7/200 defeated Doveton North 175, Hampton Park drew with Silverton, Coomoora drew with Fountain Gate.

Turf 3 ladder: Lynbrook 45, Fountain Gate 44, Doveton North 44, Coomoora 33, Berwick Springs 33, Silverton 24, Doveton 18, Hampton Park 9.

Turf 3 fixture: Coomoora v Hampton Park, Lynbrook v Doveton North, Berwick Springs v Doveton, Silverton v Fountain Gate.

TITANS FIELDING FIRES

Like so many skippers in all forms of cricket, Titans leader Braydon Hillman sees fielding as an excellent measuring stick for his team’s intent.

On multiple occasions, he has referenced their handiwork in the pair of games against Coomoora this season, and it was at those levels again on the weekend against Doveton North.

Veteran Radomir Badzoka took an excellent lunging catch at long on to dismiss Sanjeewa Weerasinghe, helping to turn one wicket into a collapse of 6/31.

As well as the wicket, it brought energy and vibrancy, the momentum palpably in the Titans favour either side of drinks after Dovey North’s 64-run opening partnership had them ahead of the game.

Hillman himself also grasped a difficult chance to get his opposite number Ruksham Carim – who was the Lions’ last recognised batter – en route to a 25-run win.

RILEY HILLMAN PLAYS ROLE

While Jackson Marie has captured all the attention opening the batting for Berwick Springs this season, his partner Riley Hillman has quietly played a handy role.

The wicket-keeper batter is averaging 21 with the bat, his 190 runs 11th in the competition, and he again played a nice 20 off 22 to give the Titans an excellent platform against Doveton North.

While he has only one half-century, he’s busy when he’s at the crease, Marie having spoken about that as an important part of his free mindset.

Hillman also took three catches, including two up to the stumps, his neat glove-work complementing his batting.

SUPPREE BACK WITH BANG

The scorebook has Nick Suppree down for a 50-ball 43, but it felt far more significant for the Coomoora playing-coach in for his first game after an extended layoff with a knee injury.

Depositing Fountain Gate spinner Justin Smith for three boundaries in one over epitomised his confidence and endeavour.

He did it with the match in the balance when he arrived at the crease, and there was little else for Coomoora outside of his entertaining knock, highlighting the important role he’ll play towards the pointy end.

At 6/128, the match between two top Turf 3 contenders was evenly poised before rain intervened.

FOUNTAIN GATE FIGHT

When Fountain Gate faced Coomoora earlier in the season it was a one-sided affair, almost certainly headed for an outright, before rain kept Coomoora to a first-innings win.

The Gators were bowled out for 90; Coomoora’s 152 in response looking surplus to pursue an outright when the visitors went back in and struggled to 3/27 at stumps.

This time, the match was in the balance when rain halted proceedings at 6/128.

Fountain Gate’s spinners bowled 20.4 of the 35.4 overs and did well to build pressure, led by skipper Chanaka ‘Ted’ Sampath.

Hasindu Waduge was also midway through a potent spell where he nabbed two wickets when play was called off.

Whether Fountain Gate could have been similarly pressing with its batting would’ve made for captivating viewing.

PERERA FORTUNES TURN

Former Tasmanian Premier Cricketer Sithara Perera put an indifferent start to the season behind him on Saturday, scoring an unbeaten 66 to help Lynbrook ease past Doveton.

The Lakers number three has been widely praised for his contributions as a mentor of the young group since arriving, but until the weekend, was averaging just 16 for the season.

That number reflects a series of starts for the technically correct batter, but he has found ways to get out just as he has looked settled, before finally having the rub of the green on Saturday.

He played a key role in putting the Doveton bowlers back under pressure with his crisp ball striking square of the wicket after Kenny Smart and Kaine Bundy fired early for the hosts.

Tougher tests await, against Doveton North, Fountain Gate and Berwick Springs before finals, the Lakers needing him to use Saturday as a platform if they want to contend for the premiership.

In a similar vein, Lynbrook’s Hampton Park recruit James Kellett also played his best hand of the season, backing himself from the get-go, to score an enterprising 78 opening the batting.

POWAR INJURED

Emerging Lynbrook opening batter Tajbir Powar has suffered a finger tendon injury set to sideline him for several weeks.

Powar suffered the injury after getting into an awkward position while diving in the outfield against Doveton at Robinson Reserve on Saturday.

Play was briefly halted as he came from the field, and he immediately went to get scans which revealed the damage.

Powar has 217 runs at 43 this season, setting the game up as a classical opening batter.

SILVERTON FRUSTRATION CONTINUES

The second day of Silverton’s clash with Hampton Park earlier in the season was rained out when the Bakers looked on track for an outright win.

On Saturday against the same opponent, Matthew Wall and Rob North combined for an enormous partnership, both scoring centuries and smacking 34 boundaries between them.

If Silverton got points from both of those, it would still be in the finals hunt, despite the upheaval the team has undergone.

It proves the significant role the fixture has played this season given the inequity caused by the rain.