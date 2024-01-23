Noble Park take another scalp

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Noble Park skipper Janaka Liyanabadalge’s quickfire 90 has helped his team continue its winning ways in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA) at Moodemere Reserve.

After losing the openers cheaply, Noble Park was in a reasonably tricky spot, but the skipper was unperturbed, attacking the Croydon bowlers and putting together an important partnership with Bhanuka Keppetipola.

Keppetipola was similarly positive, scoring 43 off 48 including four maximums, while Liyanabadalge cleared the rope four times en route to 90 off 95.

Noble Park’s bowlers heaped the pressure on early in Croydon’s innings, Muharjithan Thedchanamoorthy and Sahan Perera’s frugal economy rate making it difficult for the visitors.

That pair took three important wickets, while Keppetipola followed up his batting with three wickets of his own in a 46-run win

Meanwhile, Endeavour Hills struggled to compete with the well-drilled Box Hill lineup.

Zac Perryman was the only player to show brief resistance, but ultimately they were unable to arrest a batting collapse, bowled out for 87, which the visitors chased down with the loss of three wickets.