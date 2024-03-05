D’Souza goes bang at the crunch

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The mantra of runs on the board in finals wasn’t the recipe for success in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 2 semis on the weekend, as Parkfield and Dandy West won after bowling first.

Bandits skipper Steve Cannon’s move of sending HSD in proved a masterstroke, while Dandy West’s class shone through when it mattered most.

PARKFIELD (2) v HSD (3)

It was the big score Travis D’Souza has been threatening to make all season; and it couldn’t have come at a more crucial time.

After the Sanjay Kahawatte-led bowling attack put Parkfield on the front foot at the innings break late on day one by bowling the Cobras out for 155, it was all D’Souza.

Arriving at the crease at 2/12 and needing to face a hat-trick ball against Charles Gartside Medallist Triyan De Silva, D’Souza calmly guided his team to stumps and then controlled proceedings on day two.

D’Souza played his natural game, bringing up a maiden senior century in the dying stages, following several starts for Parkfield this season.

He did it with a slashing cut short for four in front of a series of club legends watching the talented Parkfield junior guide the club he’s poured his heart and soul into through to a grand final.

D’Souza also bowled an important spell with Nick Jeffrey after tea as HSD unsuccessfully looked to stabilise the pair picking up six wickets between them.

It followed Kahawatte setting the game up with an 18-over opening spell, which claimed four HSD top-order batters.

De Silva could not have done any more, assessing the match situation well and going through the gears in a 138-ball 90, as he was eventually forced to hit out or risk running out of partners.

He then bowled 23 overs at Parkfield, including eight late on day one, with his two wickets giving HSD hope.

DANDENONG WEST (1) v CRANBOURNE (4)

Malinga Bandara has led the uber-talented Dandenong West to a semi-final victory over Cranbourne, just two weeks after being bowled out for 56 against the same opposition.

Missing Turf 2 Team of the Year all-rounder Jakeb Thomas, who took seven wickets in that game, was morale-destroying for Cranbourne, but even he would have struggled to defend the paltry 88 the Eagles’ batters put up at the home ground Dandy West play so well.

The quick bowlers put the Bulls on the front foot, but it was Bandara who took the life out of the game.

The leg-spinner took five of the last six wickets, finishing with figures of 5/10 off 11.1 overs. Dandenong West chased that down inside 33 overs and will be buoyed by Shaun Weir’s efficient 44 and Venuk Hemachandra looking ominous in passing 50.