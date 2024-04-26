Holty kicks 1300th goal in Lang Lang win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Champion local goal kicker Marc Holt crossed the 1300 goal mark in Lang Lang’s 25-point win over Longwarry in the Ellinbank District Football League.

He did it in typical ‘Holty’ style: a big mark in the goalsquare and simple set shot, among three goals he kicked on Saturday night

At the other end of the field was Crow Jason Wells, one of few others who has more than 1000 goals, with that pair sitting one and two in the 2024 EDFL goal kicking.

Having moved to Lang Lang this season after a storied career at Cranbourne either side of a year at Karingal, Holt has embraced the change from a metro league to country footy.

“I really enjoy it,” he said.

“I love country footy for all the reasons that make them great.

“They’re a great bunch of boys and are really committed to football which is really refreshing. It’s fun to get into it and in round 1, the president got up and thanked some people and the number of volunteers he went through was just crazy.

“I reckon there were probably 30-35 volunteers who he thanked and I’m not used to seeing that community impact as much anymore.

“There’s a whole lot of people invested in the club who want to give back.”

The non-enforcement of the 6-6-6 rule in the EDFL has been a welcome change for Holt, unlocking more freedom in his starting position.

While he has had to get up the ground at stages during the first three weeks due to match-situation and personnel, the rule omission could see a throwback to Holt getting isolated deeper.

As well as Holt, the Tigers have the young, bullocking Mitch Davey inside 50 who will have increased opportunities to hit the scoreboard in 2024 with teams needing to put time into Holt.

Despite the undefeated start to the season, Lang Lang still has another level to go as the chemistry with a host of new players improves.

“I’m looking forward to playing against all the other teams and getting a feel for where they’re at,” Holt said.

“Last week at Nyora, you’re playing next to a raceway on a small ground and travelling and I’m loving that side of it.”

“We’ll take the three wins but Saturday’s game was probably the closest we were to full strength so hopefully we can continue improving.

Holt’s favourite days out:

Cranbourne v Doveton, 2008: “We were just working it out under Doug Koop and were down by a fair bit at quarter time. I only had one at that stage but finished with 14; the first time I had ever kicked double figures. I got sent off late in the third quarter, came back on 10 minutes into the fourth and kicked another four. That started our good run.”

Cranbourne v Tooradin, 2012 preliminary final: “I had a big fella on me from Tooradin and he kept me to one goal in the first final and he let me know about it and then I kicked 11.7 on him so I got one back on him.”

Karingal v Langwarrin, 2019 preliminary final: “They kept me to one goal in the first final and in the Thursday night before the prelims, we got wind that they had put up a photo about me going missing. It got back to me and I let him know before the game and kicked nine.”

Holt’s toughest opponents: Daniel Battaglin, Jared Goldsack and Nathan Brown

Elsewhere in the EDFL, veteran goalkicker Luke James led Nilma Darnum to victory over Catani 20.6 126 to 9.12 66.

An eight goal to four first quarter set the scene for a shootout, but Nilma Darnum was able to contain the visitors, while continuing to pile on the scoring.

Poowong got its first victory of the season and kept Nyora at the foot of the ladder, getting up 13.13 91 to 4.4 28.

In his first year back at the club since before the pandemic, Jake Cochrane kicked four goals for the Magpies.

Michael Urie and Makaio Haywood were important in Ellinbank’s 13.15 93 to 7.6 46 win over Yarragon.

Skipper and former VFL-listed Kody Wilson was a key ingredient in Neerim South’s 8.10 58 to 6.11 47 victory over Trafalgar.

Ladder: Lang Lang 12, Nilma Darnum 8, Buln Buln 8, Longwarry 8, Neerim South 8, Poowong 4, Ellinbank 4, Trafalgar 4, Yarragon 4, Catani 0, Nyora 0

Fixture: Trafalgar v Ellinbank, Nyora v Neerim South, Longwarry v Poowong, Catani v Lang Lang, Yarragon v Buln Buln

Marc Holt goalkicking chart

2008 72 216

2009 63 279

2010 71 350

2011 87 437

2012 157 594

2013 118 712

2014 103 815

2015 68 883

2016 62 945

2017 27 972

2018 56 1028

2019 85 1113

2020 0 1113

2021 30 1143

2022 79 1222

2023 64 1286

2024 16 1302