Bombers sanctioned for salary cap breach

By Marcus Uhe

Emerald Football Netball Club will retain its 2023 Outer East Football Netball (OEFN) Division One premiership despite being found to have breached its salary cap in its premiership year.

The Bombers and Alexandra Football Netball Club are two OEFN clubs penalised as a result of an audit of all 2023 grand finalists that OEFN participated in, as part of the Community Club Sustainability Program’s (CCSP) salary cap reviews.

Emerald has been fined $8000 for breaching rule 2ai of the CCSP, regarding player payments not exceeding Allowable Player Payments, and reprimanded for breaching each of rule 4ai and 4bii, regarding player declaration and making payments in excess of the Individual Player Payments Threshold.

AFL Victoria Integrity Officers found at the conclusion of a three-stage investigation that breaches had occurred and submitted the findings to the OEFN board for their consideration, OEFN said in a statement.

“The Outer East Football Netball Board, upon considering the recommendations, accepted the findings and charged each club with the breaches,” the statement said.

“Both clubs then attended Disciplinary Hearings, to answer the charges related to breaches of the CCSP rules.

“The Disciplinary Hearings took place on Monday 6 May, 2024.

“Both clubs were represented at the hearings, to respond to the charges.”

Emerald FNC President Mark Pedder said the investigation deemed the club was “unknowingly” in breach of the rules, “due to confusion around the co-coaching Rule.”

“This has highlighted a shortcoming in our training and understanding of the ever-increasing complexities for volunteers running senior clubs,” Pedder said in a statement.

“Emerald Football Netball Club would like to send a heartfelt thanks to our volunteers who work tirelessly to run the Club, and in association with Outer East Football Netball, are committed to supporting all club volunteers in administering the CCSP in future so potential breaches are identified early and addressed accordingly.

“Throughout this process, including the disciplinary hearing where the breaches and charges were discussed, the Club’s representatives were commended for their openness and honesty with the AFL Victoria investigator and panel members.”

The reviews were carried out in three stages by AFL Victoria Integrity Officers.

Alexandra was fined $40,000 with $15,000 suspended for three years pending continuing compliance with the rules, for breaching rule 2ai, and stripped of four premiership points in the 2024 season, while reprimanded for a breach of rule 4aii regarding a non-declared player statement.

“Outer East Football Netball have committed to supporting all club volunteers in administering the CCSP, so potential breaches are identified early and addressed accordingly before any audit takes place, it is our role to support and assist clubs,” OEFN said.

“Outer East Football Netball remain steadfast in the importance of the CCSP and rules and thank AFL Victoria for their support with club audits.”

AFL Victoria said the integrity of competitions is of “paramount importance” and that all stakeholders have a responsibility to adhere to the rules put in place.

“The process and outcomes from the recent reviews are examples of the system working to assist clubs in being sustainable by addressing the issue of player payment demands whilst seeking to achieve evenly matched competitions with financially viable and sustainable clubs,” AFL Victoria said.

“Football bodies are serious about addressing the burden of player payments and ensuring compliance.

“In implementing the CCSP Integrity Program, AFL Victoria has also committed to putting more resources and support towards the administration of the CCSP at the club level, which includes a pool of Accredited Integrity Officers and more training delivered by the Regional Manager and Club Development Leads which are in place across the state.

“Easing the burden on volunteers and helping clubs is a major focus for AFL Victoria.”