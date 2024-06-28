Cranbourne don inaugural guernsey

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Powerhouse Southern Football Netball League Division 1 side Cranbourne donned its inaugural guernsey during Saturday’s clash with St Paul’s McKinnon.

The club wore a maroon blood red jumper with a white sash, similar colours to which were believed to have been worn from the club’s establishment in 1889 until 1909.

The usual blue and gold of the present day Eagles clashes St Paul’s McKinnon’s kit, with several instances in previous years of players mistaking opponents for teammates.

Offered a white clash jumper by the league, the club instead opted to have the original guernsey made, with the associated costs sponsored by veteran player Luke Bee Hugo’s plumbing business.

The move was arranged following Cranbourne’s round 2 match against the Saints, with several club people involved including president Terry Gleeson, vice president Chris Keenan and life member Frank Johnson.

The club is looking to wear the guernsey on an annual basis in away matches against St Paul’s McKinnon.

On Saturday, the Eagles were defeated 16.11 107 to 6.7 43 by the Saints, with Michael Boland, Harry Bird and Jake Stephens named among the best afield.

Several top-liners including Brandon Osborne, Andrew Green and Jarryd Barker, were missing with injuries of various seriousness.

The result causes Cranbourne to slip out of the top five ahead of a clash with the undefeated Cheltenham at Livingston Reserve on Saturday.