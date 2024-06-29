Losing runs on the line in Gembrook

By Marcus Uhe

Barring a draw, one concerning losing streak will come to an end on Saturday afternoon in round 11 of Outer East Football Netball Premier Division football.

Pakenham has lost its last five, and Gembrook Cockatoo its last seven, with the two to go head-to-head in the Hills of Gembrook.

Pakenham still holds hopes of challenging for a spot in the top six, and given its history so far in 2024 – they’ve only beaten sides in the bottom three – their opponents fall into the criteria of teams they can knock off.

The Brookers, meanwhile, need a win for a chance to climb out of the bottom three, with relegation firming as a possibility.

Adding to their concerns will be Monbulk’s likely win over Berwick Springs, and the chance for the Hawks to move two games clear of the bottom three.

Jake Barclay was critical in the Lions’ two wins over the Brookers in 2023, but his absence leaves the door ajar for Michael Firrito’s men to sneak an upset.

Officer has a tough task ahead with a trip to Wandin, a side seeming to hit its stride with wins in their last six.

The small kennel offers a new challenge for the Kangaroos, and will take time to adjust.

Officer’s defence has kept them in all but one contest in 2024, but whether they can contain the fire power Wandin possesses is another story.

Narre Warren will look to make it 11 wins in a row against Upwey Tecoma, halting the Tigers’ chance at a top four place, while a battle of big bodies awaits between Mt Evelyn and Emerald.

Like Gembrook Cockatoo, Emerald will have one eye on the Monbulk result, with a two-game gap a tough feat to overrun in back half of the year in the fight to stay in Premier Division.

Woori Yallock, meanwhile, should be too strong for Olinda Ferny Creek.

Tips: Upwey Tecoma v NARRE WARREN, WANDIN v Officer, MT EVELYN v Emerald, WOORI YALLOCK v Olinda Ferny Creek, Berwick Springs v MONBULK, PAKENHAM v Gembrook Cockatoo.