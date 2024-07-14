Black and white immortality

By Marcus Uhe

The contributions of Kim McGill to the Narre Warren Football Netball Club have been enshrined in immortality through the elevation to Legend Status in the club’s Hall of Fame.

McGill became the first to reach such heights on Saturday night, as the club celebrated its 70th year anniversary with the induction of nine of the club’s biggest names to the Hall of Fame.

He said he was “taken aback” when informed of the recognition.

“I started thinking about the footy club and what I did for the football club, but it was more what the football club did for me in some ways, in my early times,” McGill said.

“My family has been involved in the footy club since day one.

“Back in 1954 my father and my uncles played footy, then my mother pushed me round in a pusher at the 1957 grand final, so that’s where it all started.

“It was about going back and seeing people that I got to meet, grow up with and in a lot of ways, direct me in my path and general well-being.”

McGill’s official involvement with the club dates back to 1972 when he joined the Under-17 side, having watched his father Courtney play senior football.

His senior career spanned 20 years and amassed more than 200 games, but it was his work off the field that is held in highest regard.

Under his leadership as President between 2004 and 2012, the club soared to powerhouse status in suburban Melbourne with five premierships, including the historic three-peat of 2006, 2007 and 2008.

During this period, the Colts side won four consecutive premierships from 2009 to 2012, while the Reserves and Under 19s sides won three apiece.

From a netball perspective, he and his wife Janette revived the netball club, turning it into the thriving and successful entity that we see today, consistently fielding high numbers of teams in both junior and senior netball, and regularly tasting success.

His time on the club’s committee totals 16 years, having also served as Vice President and Treasurer, along with numerous game day volunteer capacities.

Those at the club today feel it was through McGill’s contributions that the club is what it is today, a force in the local football and netball scene in the South East of Melbourne.

On top of restoring the netball program, and pioneering the construction of the social club rooms at Kalora Park, McGill helped to lift the club from a difficult position in the early 2000s through establishing strong bonds with the Narre Warren North Junior Football Club and securing sponsors to elevate the club’s status in the community.

By returning netball to the agenda, the club was able to better accommodate all members of local families, arguably his proudest achievement of the lot.

“My two daughters played netball, my son played football, so it was a family affair,” McGill said

“I think bringing back the netball coined the phrase that it became the ‘family club’; it was the families that came on board and have been there for the last 20 years, that have had their sons playing footy and their daughters play netball.

“Those families have been involved in the netball as well and it’s certainly been a family orientated club since then.”

The nine inductees represent a ‘who’s who’ of the black and white machine.

From the football club’s “best ever” player in Michael Collins to those who helped create the winning formula behind the scenes in the netball club, all inductees are more than worthy of the recognition for their contributions across the 70 years of the club.

BRAD ALEXANDER

• Time at the club: 2000 – present

• 130 games

• Reserves Best and Fairest in 2003 (Vice Captain)

• Veterans Best and Fairest in 2015 (inaugural year)

• Two seasons as Reserves football assistant coach (2006 – 07)

• Three years on the Committee (2006 – 2009)

• 11 years total as a team manager in Seniors and Reserves football

• Senior runner since 2020

• Awarded Life Membership in 2015

• Ted & Wendy Best Club Person 2012, 2013, 2017.

• Sponsors/donates to the club every year.

One of the club’s most recognisable faces, ‘Joffa’ and his wife Sonya have been enormous contributors to the club over the years, with Brad still donning the pink on Saturday afternoons as the senior side’s runner, while Sonya serves on the committee as the club’s secretary.

MICHAEL COLLINS

• Time at the club: 2000-2019

• 298 Senior games

• 30 Under 18s games

• Senior captain 2011 – 2016

• 11 Senior grand finals – seven premierships

• One grand final in Under 18s

• Eight Senior Best and Fairest awards

• Numerous interleague representations

• Awarded Life Membership in 2014

A hulking midfielder with countless accolades during his time in the black and white, ‘Collo’ is regarded as the club’s greatest ever footballer, and had the senior football Best and Fairest award named in his honour.

Few sights struck fear into opposing sides quite like Collins making his way into the middle for a centre bounce on game day, with his blend of aggression and skill lifting the club to numerous famous victories.

DARREN DWYER

• Time at the club: 1991-present

• Approximately 120 Senior games, 0 reserves games

• Senior premiership winner in 1992, grand final appearance in 1993

• Best on Ground in the 1992 grand final win

• Senior Club captain 1994 – 1997

• Chairman of Selectors 1999 – 2000

• Organised Sportsperson’s Lunch, Golf Days and other Fundraisers 2009 – 2024

• Awarded Life Membership in 2001

• Club Vice President 2017 – 2024

• Won Ted & Wendy Best Club Person 2021

A star centre-half-forward as player “Dasha” whose work in fundraising and as the Vice President over many years has helped make the club what it is today.

HAYDEN JAMES

• Time at the club: 1991-present

• 340 club games across Under 18s, Reserves, Seniors & Over 35s, where he still plays.

• Three Reserves premierships (1993, 2002 and 2006), one Over 35s premiership (2023)

• Best on Ground in 2002 Reserves grand final win

• 2006 Reserves premiership captain

• 1994 Reserves Best and Fairest

• 33 years of continuous service to the football club and 30 years on the committee

• Team manager/coordinator/player of the Over 35s team, 2015 – present

• 20 years running the Major $5000 raffles

• Two seasons as an Under 18s assistant coach

• Awarded Life Membership in 2003

The service and loyalty ‘H’ has shown to the club has been outstanding over a long period of time. The driving force behind the Over 35s team, which has welcomed many new people to the club, his hard work was rewarded on-field with the 2023 Over 35s premiership, while his name will live on through the Best and Fairest for the Over 35s team being named in his honour.

DEAN MASHADO

• More than 40 years of involvement at the club

• In excess of 200 games across Seniors, Reserves and Over 35s.

• Reserves premiership player in 1992 and 1993

• Reserves premiership co-captain in 1993

• Almost 30 years on the committee between 1991 and 2024

• Awarded Life Membership in 2016

It was hard to miss ‘Deano’ on the footy field, instantly recognisable with his long hair and numerous tattoos. Having come through the junior football club, Dean’s love for the Magpies dates back longer than most, exemplified by commitment to each and every task asked of him. Often the first to help set up on a Saturday after spending Friday night marking the lines and tidying the club rooms for a massive weekend, Mashado is described as the ‘ultimate club person’.

MICHELLE MASHADO

• More than 30 years of involvement at the club

• Coached eight premiership victories between 2014 – 2023 across the junior and senior netball programs, including four in 2023.

• Almost 30 years on the committee between 1991 and 2024

• National Netball Mum of the Year 2013

• Awarded Life Membership in 2021

As well as raising seven kids, ‘Shelly’ has been an inspirational coach and mentor at the Narre Warren Football Netball Club. ‘Shelly’s coaching prowess has seen her coach many Association sides and Victorian junior sides. Her passion for Narre Warren and netball has helped introduce many families to the club and she has often coached multiple teams in the one season. She has also made the club a much better place, organising numerous activities for the Club including the Amazing race, Christmas in July, Mexican Nights and many other fun themed nights.

JANETTE McGILL

• Time at the club: 1991 – 2017

• Netball Coordinator 2004 – 2013

• Netball Best Club Person 2008

• Served on the Committee from 2004 – 2017

• Club Secretary 2014 – 2017

• Canteen helped 1991 – 1993

• Awarded Life Membership in 2010

Janette’s drive and passion helped set up the Narre Warren Netball Club. The first few years were very tough however Narre Warren Netball continued to improve and is now regarded as the benchmark of all Football Netball clubs and Janette was a big influence on this.

STUART STEPHENSON

• Time at the club: 1991 – present

• Approximately 190 games across Seniors, Veterans and Over 35s

• Senior Premiership winner in 1992, grand final appearance in 1993

• Four years as Reserves coach, with two premierships and one grand final appearance

• Four seasons as assistant coach in the Seniors, with two premierships and one grand final appearance

• Under 19s assistant coach/runner 2006, 2007

• Organised functions and fundraising efforts 2009 – 2023

• Club president 2017 – 2023

• Awarded Life Membership in 2009

Stephenson had the unenviable task of steering the club through tumultuous waters as president during the unprecedented times of Covid-19 and ensured the club was in a better place than when he started by the time he stepped down as president. He can still be found pitching in behind the scenes despite stepping down from the top job, championing both the football and netball programs at Kalora Park.

CHRIS TONER

• Started at the club in 1991

• 175 Senior games, 25 Reserves games

• 1993 Reserves premiership player

• Reserves coach 2005

• Senior coach 2011 – 2015

• Premiership coach 2012, 2013

• Committee member during the 1990s

• Awarded Life Membership in 2001

‘Sava’ was a tough, rugged footballer who always gave 100 per cent. He is regarded as a strong, tactical match day coach who has many great battles with Cranbourne during his coaching period including the 2013 classic and finished with an outstanding winning record. During his tenure as coach, the Senior side broke the long-standing consecutive games record of 44 wins between 2012 and 2014. Away from Kalora Park, Toner at one stage employed half the club at Toner Plumbing, and has been a long term sponsor of the club.

-Thanks to Stuart Stephenson for his contribution to this story-