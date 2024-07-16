MDDA welcomes new darts season

The Mountain Dart League (MDL) is abuzz with excitement following its second season kicking off on Friday at various venues around the Dandenong region.

The MDL currently consists of three divisions, each with seven teams.

Season one was completed two weeks ago with surprising results in the grand finals.

In Division One, Bad Boys defeated High Fives; Division Two saw MDDA Bulls Eyes defeat Spectrum; Division Three saw Redbacks2 defeat Ruff Ryders.

The league has been boosted by two new teams joining the competition, showcasing the growth of the sport in the region.

The season consists of 14 rounds before the grand finals in November.

Various forms of competition are held during the week and anyone interested is welcome to attend, for a family-friendly event that also caters for those with a disability.

There are times when teams need players so an opportunity may exist for those keen enough

who wish to join.

Unfortunately, aspiring new teams will need to wait until the 2025 season to join, thereby giving enough time to practice before the new season.

The main venue is Mountain District Darts Association (MDDA) at 10-12 Elliot Road, Dandenong South with games also being played at Dandenong Workers Club, Dandenong Club and Noble Park RSL, to name but a few.

The “Lows and Mediums” competition will take place on Sunday 28 July 2024 at the MDDA on Elliot Road, Dandenong South, a monthly competition which is held at various venues around Melbourne throughout the year.

MDL also supports out of town clubs hosting competitions.

The MDL is also looking to start a youth competition for those up to the age of 18 years old.

For those who are interested, an introduction to the rules and technical information will be carried out by Terry King of Topshot Promotions, who runs the dart shop at the MDDA.

Parents are also welcome to join.

Results R1

Division One: Bad Boys 13 v Rebels 8, VIP 15 v Noble Park1 6, High 5’s 16 v Vales2 5.

Division Two: Redbacks1 12 v Outcasts 9, Redbacks2 12 v Bandits 9, Stingrays 11 v Ruff Riders 10.

Division Three: Maddaras 15 v Vales3 6, The Night Trawlers 13 v The Goodies 5.