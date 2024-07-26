Mountain Darts League – round two

On a wet and cold night there were fireworks in the Mountain Darts League with some high scores and close finishes in the various divisions.

Notably results were in Division 2, with two teams winning by one point, and Division 3 with one team winning by one point.

Division 1

Bad Boys 15 – VIP 6

Top scores – J. Wolff 177 and A. Simpson 162.

High 5’s 15-Bullseyes 6

D. Gibbs and T. Hyland both pegged on 120 while Z. Williams and S. Carr both pegged on 119.

Noble Park 1 17 – Vales 2 4

B. Richardson 180.

Division 2

Redbacks 1 11 – Ruff Ryders 10

T. Tepara 180. He also pegged on 100.

P. James pegged on 116.

Spectrum 11 – Stingrays 10

Tako 180

Redbacks 2 13 – Outcasts 8

J. Sandham pegged on 99.

Top score was C. Andrews 160.

Division 3

The Goodies 12 – Madarras 9

I.Cole pegged on 98.

The Night Trawlers 11 – Sick 6’s 10

A.Crighton pegged on 113.

Vales 3 11 – Stingers 10

Top score was D. Davies 150.