200 up for Ayres at Cranbourne

In Cranbourne’s first game of the new Dandenong District Cricket Association season on Saturday, Clint Ayres will become only the eighth player to reach 200 games at the Cranbourne Cricket Club.

A Life Member at Cranbourne, Ayres arrived at the Club only a few weeks before the start of the 2007/08 season.

At that stage, the Club had sufficient players for three teams in our Under 17’s, but only two coaches.

Although being new to the Club, Ayres had no hesitation offering his services to coach one of the teams.

He coached junior teams for roughly the next 12 years and during that time, became the Club’s vice president, in charge of the Club’s junior department.

During that time, he coached premierships in the Under 15’s in 2013/14, and the Under 17’s in 2008/09.

He continued in that position for several years before taking a break a couple of years ago, and took over the captaincy of the Club’s senior second XI, taking them to a flag in 2022/23.

Ayres expected to continue in that role in season 2023/24, but when the person appointed as senior coach had to withdraw from the position at the last minute, the Club had no hesitation asking him to fill the position and take over leading the Club.

Ayres took over as First XI captain, wicketkeeper and senior coach.

He did not let the Club down, leading the firsts into the finals, while the seconds also made the finals and took out the premiership.

Since he arrived at the Club, Ayres has been a total clubman, helping out any way he can.

On the field, he has been a very quiet achiever.

He first played in the thirds as a middle order batsman and, not wanting to step on any toes at the new club, didn’t even mention he was a wicketkeeper, as he didn’t think it was fair the incumbent ‘keeper should lose his position to a new bloke.

When an opportunity arose to keep-wicket due to an injury, it was obvious he was pretty handy with the gloves, and continued in that position from thereon.

From there, he worked his way up the grades as a keeper/batter.

Ayres has probably batted in every position from one to 11, but as long as he feels he is helping the club, he is happy to bat anywhere.

His club-first attitude has always been obvious to all, and when a gritty opening batter was required in Turf 1 several years ago, the club knew Ayres was the right man for the job, knowing he would take up the challenge and be up for the fight.

As usual, he did not let the Club down.

He also won the second XI batting average in 2014/15.

Overall, he has made 2115 runs for the Club, three 50s with a top score of 70, taken 182 catches and affected 60 stumpings.

He is a legend of the Club.

– Peter Kelly