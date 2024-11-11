Hurley heroics have Panthers primed

By Marcus Uhe

A maiden five-wicket haul in Dandenong colours from seamer Noah Hurley has the Panthers on the brink of their second victory for the Premier Cricket Victoria summer against Greenvale at Shepley Oval.

Backing-up after his solo effort with the ball against Northcote seven days prior, Hurley took 5/49, including four of the top five batters to help his side dismiss Greenvale for 199 in 63 overs.

The Kangaroos took the points after the first hour of play, reaching 1/96 after 29 overs but Hurley’s return to the attack for his second spell changed the game’s course.

He removed established opener Justin Galeotti and middle order players Angus Webb and Jordan Kosteas in quick succession before finishing his spell with the big breakthrough of Ryan Stingel, 10 runs shy of his hundred, as the visitors fell to 5/128.

Hurley returned later in the innings to assist in cleaning up the tail and claim his fifth wicket in the process, with the final three wickets of the Greenvale innings falling for just four runs.

James Nanopoulos grabbed 3/19 from his 14.2 overs as the support act to Hurley.

The Panthers reached 2/90 in their reply before stumps, with Brett Forsyth to resume on 36 and Shobit Singh on 40.

Joshua Slater and Dhanusha Gamage lost their wickets before the close of play, for seven and six runs respectively.