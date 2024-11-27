Hawks heading for a lofty perch

By David Nagel

DDCA Turf 1 cricket has a new ladder-leader to heap praise on and admire after Hallam Kalora Park (9/279dec) made mince-meat of North Dandenong’s (160 and 1/19) promising run-chase at Lois Twohig Reserve.

Resuming on 1/21, the Maroons were simply outclassed by a Hawks’ outfit that has now claimed four victories on the trot.

Jordan Hammond and his Hawks were outplayed by Buckley Ridges in the opening game of the season, but have since rolled Beaconsfield, Dandenong West, Springvale South and North Dandy to claw their way to the top.

The hero on Saturday was Lee Brown (6/26), who claimed competition best figures on Saturday to pilot the Hawks to victory.

Brown, whose 12 overs included four maidens, bowled wonderfully in tandem with Hammond (0/22); who bowled seven maidens from his 13 completed overs.

It was Brown’s second influential bowling stint this season after taking 4/16 against Beaconsfield in round four.

The bottom-placed Maroons simply had no answers, but will need to find some in a hurry with a visit to Narre South looming large on the horizon this week.

It’s too early to call a ‘relegation battle’ in Turf 1 cricket this season, but a win over the next fortnight will take some real pressure off the victors.

Opener Syed Mehmood (71 not out) carried his bat for the Maroons, while Tahsinullah Sultani (48) also threatened with a fine knock at second drop.

The Maroons have now lost the cushion of batting for 45 overs, with the longer format of the game presenting a real challenge for a list lacking real depth.

Brown and Hammond received great support on the weekend from William Whyte (2/51) and Lauchlan Gregson (2/25).

The Hawks host an in-form Berwick this week before a visit to Park Oval to take on Buckley Ridges in a blockbuster matchup to round out the year.

TURF 1 SUMMARY

ROUND 7 RESULTS

North Dandenong 160 and 1/19 def by Hallam Kalora Park 9d/279. Beaconsfield 201 def by Dandenong West 226. Berwick 3/269 def Narre South 265. Buckley Ridges 269 def by Springvale South 3/277.

LADDER

Hallam Kalora Park 30, Buckley Ridges 30, Springvale South 24, Dandenong West 24/ Beaconsfield 18, Berwick 18, Narre South 12, North Dandenong 12.

FIXTURE – R8

Hallam Kalora Park (1) v Berwick (6)

Narre South (7) v North Dandenong (8)

Dandenong West (4) v Buckley Ridges (2)

Springvale South (3) v Beaconsfield (5)