Two on the bounce for Bears

By David Nagel

Berwick’s season – which was on the critical list after round five – is showing signs of life once again after the Bears (3/269) produced a clinical run-chase against Narre South (265) at Arch Brown Reserve.

The Bears, playing with renewed confidence after a drought-breaking win over Beaconsfield in round six, timed their innings to perfection; with the top-three in their order producing season-high scores.

Opener Matthew Hague (82) continued his consistent form, making his third half-century for the season, while Brodie Herkess (26) provided valuable assistance at the top of the order.

And Jake Hancock (109) showed his undoubted class, grinding the Lions into the turf with a brilliantly-rated century.

Hancock and Hague relished the return to two-day cricket, pushing the Bears to the brink of victory with a mighty partnership that was as hot as the mercury levels on the day.

Hancock has mixed his form this season, with scores of 4, 50 and 1 leading into Saturday’s match-winning innings, but now has a very-firm base to build on.

The Bears face top-of-the-table Hallam Kalora Park and fourth-placed Dandenong West in the run-home to Christmas and will need their number-three firing throughout December.

Michael Wallace (21 not out) and Jarryd Wills (12 not out) rounded out a great day for the Bears, with both continuing their trend of making double figures in all five visits to the crease this season.

Zac Wilson (2/56) was the clear top pick for the Lions, claiming the wickets of Herkess and Hancock in 16 overs of hard toil.

All is not lost for the Lions, who will look to break a two-game losing streak against bottom-placed North Dandenong over the next fortnight, before a pre-Chrissy visit to Beaconsfield.

TURF 1 SUMMARY

ROUND 7 RESULTS

North Dandenong 160 and 1/19 def by Hallam Kalora Park 9d/279. Beaconsfield 201 def by Dandenong West 226. Berwick 3/269 def Narre South 265. Buckley Ridges 269 def by Springvale South 3/277.

LADDER

Hallam Kalora Park 30, Buckley Ridges 30, Springvale South 24, Dandenong West 24/ Beaconsfield 18, Berwick 18, Narre South 12, North Dandenong 12.

FIXTURE – R8

Hallam Kalora Park (1) v Berwick (6)

Narre South (7) v North Dandenong (8)

Dandenong West (4) v Buckley Ridges (2)

Springvale South (3) v Beaconsfield (5)