Turf 3 set to go down to the wire

By Marcus Uhe

Percentage is set to play a huge role in the Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 run home, with the three sides in premiership contention likely to fight it out to the final round of the home-and-away season.

Keysborough has the toughest run home, scheduled to face Silverton and Fountain Gate in back-to-back rounds, but should back itself in every contest.

An outright win for Silverton against Doveton this weekend will be crucial in their endeavours for top spot, so critical in what is an evenly split three-horse race at the top of the table.

With one bonus point under their belt already, thanks to an innings and three-run win over Hampton Park in round seven, the Bakers will look to bank as many as they can in the run home.

Keysborough will be incentivized to match them, and pick up extra points against Hampton Park in round 11.

Fountain Gate’s contest against Keysborough in round 13 may determine top spot, slated for Rowley Allen Reserve, while the Gators also face a resurgent Berwick Springs this coming week.

Berwick Springs’ thrashing of Doveton has turned the race for fourth place on its head.

Having spent the majority of the year outside the four, the Titans are now well positioned to grab fourth, and have a favourable draw in the run home.

Beyond this week’s clash with Fountain Gate, their last three games are against bottom-four sides, in Lynbrook (away), Hampton Park and Narre North (away).

Both Lynbrook and Hampton Park benefit from contests against Doveton in the run home, but need plenty to go right to chase Berwick Springs.

EXPECTED LADDER

Keysborough 70, Fountain Gate 70, Silverton 68, Berwick Springs 52, Hampton Park 40, Lynbrook 40, Narre North 18, Doveton 6.

FINALS MATCH UPS

Keysborough (1) v Berwick Springs (4), Fountain Gate (2) v Silverton (3).