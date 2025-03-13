CCCA team of champions

By David Nagel

Most selections in the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division Team of the Year picked themselves this season, with some of the stars of the competition adding further lustre to already shining careers.

Only Pakenham’s Jason Williams and Cardinia wicket-keeper Bradey Welsh missed out on selection from the 13 players that filled the top-10 positions in this year’s Terry Stephenson Medal.

Pakenham’s Rob Elston was the only player selected from the outside the top-10 in the ‘Stevo’ in a season where wicketkeepers failed to put their case forward with the bat.

Elston’s exquisite glovework got him across the line ahead of Welsh and Tooradin keeper Ben Parrott.

The team was announced at the CCCA Awards Day held at the Tooradin Sports Club on Sunday.

Here’s a statistical analysis and snapshot of each player selected in the team.

1. ALEX NOOY – CARDINIA

OPENING BAT

481 runs at 48.10; 4 x 50s.

TOTY Selections: 3

Cardinia will be hoping this is a positive omen, with Nooy’s most recent TOTY selection coinciding with the Bulls’ last premiership in 2020/21. Had a modest start to the season, apart from a nice half-century in round two, but had a purple-patch between rounds eight and 12. This is the best season of his career from a batting-average stand-point.

2. CAL O’HARE – TOORADIN (C)

OPENING BAT

501 runs at 55.67; 2 x 100s, 3 x 50s.

TOTY Selections: 6

Joins Kooweerup star Jess Mathers as the only two players to have been selected six times in the Premier Division TOTY; this season making it four selections from the last five years. Like a fine bottle of wine, he seems to be getting better with age, averaging over 50 for the first time in a career spanning over 7000 runs. Earns captaincy after leading the CCCA brilliantly at Country Week.

3. MICHAEL VANDORT – CLYDE

TOP ORDER BAT

479 runs at 43.55; 1 x 100, 4 x 50s.

TOTY Selections: 2

The elegant left-hander thoroughly deserves his second TOTY selection in his three seasons at Clyde; being one of the most consistent players in Premier Division. Not only made his first century for the Cougars (120), but also strung together scores of 85, 63 not out, 63 and 50 to lock down his place in this year’s side.

4. SHIRAN RATHNAYAKE – KOOWEERUP

ALL-ROUNDER/SPIN

656 runs at 59.64; 2 x 100s, 3 x 50s. 21 wickets; 1 x 5fa.

TOTY Selections: 1

What a magnificent first season at Kooweerup for the talented all-rounder, who finished the home-and-away season #1 in batting and #5 in bowling, Scores of 160 not out, 102, 61, 58, 54, 49, 47, 44 and 43 shows his extreme consistency with the bat; which he showcased in his only two days at Country Week. The first player picked this season!

5. CHRIS BRIGHT – KOOWEERUP

575 runs at 52.27; 1 x 200, 3 x 50s.

TOTY Selections: 5

Despite an average finish to the season by his own lofty standards (132 runs from six hits), Wombat had TOTY selection already locked away by round eight. Made a mesmerising 205 not out in a record run-chase against Merinda Park in round four, and there was no hangover with scores of 64, 68 and 62 from three of his next four innings.

6. LUKE MCMASTER – KOOWEERUP

ALL-ROUNDER/QUICK

406 runs at 36.91; 4 x 50s. 24 wickets; 1 x 5fa.

TOTY Selections: 4

Joins WGCA/CCCA royalty in Jess Mathers, Russell Lehman and Mark Cooper as the only players to have earned four-consecutive TOTY selections. Didn’t make a century and only took one six-wicket haul, but his impact on games is second to none. Was six times voted the best player in games on his way to his first Terry Stephenson Medal. He only played 12 so that stat says it all.

7. DOM PAYNTER – PAKENHAM

MIDDLE ORDER BAT

475 runs at 52.78; 1 x 100, 1 x 50.

TOTY Selections: 4

Earns his first TOTY selection since 2017/18 after a career-high season with the bat. Was a dynamic, fast-bowling all-rounder when picked in three-consecutive teams previously, but needed to rebuild his brand due to injury after three seasons away from the game. This is his second season back; and Pakenham would not have played finals without his impact.

8. JOSH LOWNDS – TOORADIN

ALL-ROUNDER/SPIN

451 runs at 41.00; 3 x 50s. 15 wickets.

TOTY Selections: 3

Joins McMaster as one of only two players to have been selected in the TOTY for the last three years. Like McMaster, Lownds is the epitome of a gun all-rounder; and would be first or second player selected at Tooradin even if he gave up one of his skillsets. Opens the batting and bowls plenty of overs; the glue that holds the Seagulls together.

9. ROB ELSTON – PAKENHAM

WICKET-KEEPER

137 runs at 27.40.

TOTY Selections: 3

The wicket-keeper position came down to a three-way battle between Elston, Bradey Welsh and Ben Parrott. Welsh and Parrott made more runs and Elston had a higher average; but none of this year’s contenders really made a case with the bat. Welsh made a nice 63 to finish the season, but had made 46 runs from six hits prior to that. Elston gets the gig because his glove-work is impeccable; his concentration and craft are standouts.

10. TYLER EVANS – TOORADIN

ALL-ROUNDER/QUICK

234 runs at 46.80; 2 x 50s. 27 wickets; 1 x 5fa.

TOTY Selections: 1

Has already won two senior premierships at Tooradin; but this year transformed from a ‘young-bloke learning the ropes’ into a ‘genuine top-line performer’. Tooradin’s bowling stocks were decimated in the pre-season but the young opening bowler took it upon himself to fill the breach with the new ball. This will not be the last time he earns selection in the TOTY.

11. ANKUSH RANA – CLYDE

OPENING BOWLER

27 wickets; 4 x 4fa.

TOTY Selections: 1

What an impact Rana has had at Clyde this season, taking 19 wickets in five innings from rounds six to 10. Took four consecutive four-wicket hauls to basically guarantee himself a place in this year’s side, while a hat-trick against Devon Meadows added further gloss to his lustre. Second and third spells with an ageing ball have been his strength this season.

12. YOHAN ARUMADURA – CARDINIA

ALL-ROUNDER/SPIN

296 runs at 24.67; 1 x 50. 20 wickets; 1 x 5fa.

TOTY Selections: 1

Flew under the radar in the early part of the season but his high-finish in the Terry Stephenson Medal should come as no surprise. Was impactful in many games for the Bulls and is a huge reason why they begin their premiership assault from top position on the ladder. Very handy with either bat or ball.