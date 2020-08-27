Four lockdown arrests in Dandy South

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Four men have been arrested by police for breaching Covid-19 rules as about 80 protesters marched on Dandenong South streets.

The days of “recurring protest” – as described by police – escalated to violent arrests and loud taunting abuse from a crowd at a roadblock on Kirkham Road after 5pm on Wednesday 26 August.

Police issued nine $1652 fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told 3AW on 27 August that police would put in more resources and “arrest more people” if there were repeat turnouts.

He said participants were “trying to get around” the Chief Health Officer’s directions – some being “anti-government” and “anti-police”, some “up to no good” and some “legitimately” protesting.

“They might not be happy with the lockdown … but the vast majority of the public is doing the right thing.

“If they turn up tonight, we’ll be there.”

In the two previous days, three arrests and 22 fines had been issued in Dandenong South, including George Andrews Reserve.

During the latest turnout, four men were arrested for failing to provide identification for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions, police say.

A 28-year-old from Dandenong was charged with assaulting and resisting police, failing to state his name and address and breaching the chief health officer directions.

A 19-year-old from Dandenong was charged with use threatening words, failing to state his name and address and breaching the chief health officer directions.

A 22-year-old Dandenong man and a 43-year-old Dandenong man were both charged with failing to state their names and addresses and breaching the chief health officer directions.

The latter man was bailed to appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 11 December. The other three were released pending summons.

On a video posted on social media, some of the largely-masked protesters played the national anthem on speakers as they walked the streets.

Behind them, a man was tackled to ground by several police.

Soon after, a police officer armed with pepper spray instructed the crowd to “back off”. The crowd heckled, booed and yelled a torrent of abuse at police.

On another video post, a man filmed police and taunted them to “say cheese for the camera”.

As he’s issued a $1652 fine, he tells the officer he is “exercising his right to exercise”. The officer says he didn’t believe the man was there for a “lawful purpose”.

The Dandenong and Dandenong South 3175 postcode remains the South East hot spot for Covid-19, with 84 active cases.

The total rose by three in the past 24 hours, defying a general drop in active cases across Melbourne.

Prior to the most recent clashes, Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said he thought the police approach had been “a bit heavy handed”.

He said the gatherings were not protests, but a lot of local people exercising at the same time, he said.

He conceded there was a lack of social distancing – in which people are only allowed to exercise in pairs.

Cr Memeti urged people not to stop exercising but just to ensure they’re wearing masks and keeping 1.5 metres from other exercising pairs.

He said the tightening lockdowns since March had been “tough”on people’s mental health.

“It’s very difficult for people. They have lost their jobs, they have reduced income, they can’t see their friends and family.

“People are trying to make the best of the situation.”

Commenters on the Dandenong Star Journal Facebook page thanked Cr Memeti for his support.

“What a joke we have become, can’t even go on a walk in peace. We are getting arrested for living our lives and having a mind of our own,” wrote one.

“First and foremost there’s no protest the police have to call it that to justify the way they responded to it which was and still is over the top!” stated another.

Other readers have implored the mass gatherings to stop.

“Stop gathering in group(s) so lockdown can end as soon as possible. Stay home, save lives. We’re all in this together,” wrote a commenter.

“We all want this over, stop prolonging it.”

Victoria Police have warned anyone planning to attend the “recurring protest” each afternoon “would be blatantly breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions and putting Victorian lives at risk”.

“Be assured Victoria Police will be responding and will take appropriate action.

“Those thinking of attending can expect to see a highly visible police presence in the Dandenong area to ensure the community is complying with stage four restrictions.

“We will have no hesitation in issuing $1,652 fines or making arrests on the day, if necessary.”