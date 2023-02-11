Looking Back

100 years ago

8 February 1923

Sapphires and Diamonds

From the moment it was cabled out that Lady Betty Lyon expected to get a sapphire ring from the Duke of York, the jewellers overhauled their stocks, and now that it is known that the royal engagement ring consists of a sapphire and two diamonds, set in platinum, the jewellers’ shops are ablaze with blue and white stones, while fair owners of sapphires are making great displays of their treasures. One of the finest sapphires in Melbourne is to be seen on a podgy hand of one of our principal contractors, but he complains that since the royal engagement he has been subject to constant attacks in the domestic circle. In other words, his wife wants the sapphire, and doubtless she will get it.

50 years ago

6 February1973

Hospital Aid likely

A solution of Dandenong and District Hospital’s financial crisis is likely to be announced this week. Sources close to last week’s top level Government discussions believe the hospital will be given an increase in its annual Hospitals and Charities Commission allocation for capital expansion. The present allocation is $400,000 a year. Last week the Premier and Treasurer Mr Hamer, was told a grant of $700,000 was needed for planned expansion. Dandenong is the centre of a large area of development authorised by the government and therefore it is up to the government to provide the necessary supporting services.

20 years ago

10 February 2003

Grant to seek disease cures

Dandenong South university graduate and poet Randal Moldrich has won a prestigious medial research grant for his work into Down Syndrome, and possibly Alzheimer’s disease. The 27-year-old was awarded a four-year G J Martin Fellowship form the National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia after last year completing his PhD in Pharmacology at Monash University. Dr Moldrich is also accomplished writer and poet. He won the local writer’s award in 2001 Dandenong short story competition and has just returned from a poetry workshop in Wollongong.

5 years ago

12 February 2018

Councils cut costs together

Greater Dandenong joined forces with the Cardinia and Yarra Rangers shires to save money on maintenance and give back to the three communities. The trio together awarded a building maintenance contract for the next three years. Greater Dandenong Council CEO John Bennie said working together cut the tender costs by about $50,000. “We have also strengthened our bargaining power by working together,” he said. “The successful tenderer has committed to giving 1% of the total revenue generated from each council back to the community in the form of grants or sponsorships. “They have also agreed to employ at least two homeless or disadvantaged people from each council area, ensuring at least six long-term unemployed have ongoing work.” Mr Bennie said councils were looking at innovative ways to save money in light of the economic climate and following the introduction of rate capping.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society