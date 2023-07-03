Spying out library fun

The mid-year school holidays is kicking off with a creative twist at Doveton Library, as part of Connected Libraries’ school holiday events.

Doveton Library are hosting a Things That Go Eye Spy Room, which involves visitors having to go on a treasure hunt to find all the items before the time runs out.

Artist Lou Endicott is also visiting throughout the school holidays to show off her window art skills.

Connected Libraries chief executive Beth Luppino said there are a range of events and special attractions planned for this holiday period.

“Connected Libraries run free school holiday events and regular events through the school term, including STEAM, Lego Club, Storytimes, Code Club and more,” she said.

“Drop in and say hello, membership is free and kids get a special Sid the Sloth membership card when they join.

“We would love to see all Casey kids signed up as members and play a role in igniting their imagination.”

Other events include drama games, building Lego marble mazes, Woody’s Bush Cabaret and building clothes for fairies.

Events are scheduled across the Bunjil Place, Cranbourne, Hampton Park, Endeavour Hills and Doveton libraries.

Star News photographer Stewart Chambers visited Doveton Library on Monday 26 June to snap some of the library’s curious visitors during the start of the school holidays.

For more information on Connected Libraries, school holiday events, visit connectedlibraries.org.au.