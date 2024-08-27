Casey’s best in business unveiled

Finalists have been announced for the Casey Business Awards 2024.

The 15 finalists represent a spectrum of industries operating across City of Casey including veterinary services, music tuition, early childcare education, mobile food trailer rentals, furniture removals and a quilting business.

The annual Business Awards program celebrates local businesses, while giving them the space and guidance to further invest into their business.

Winners of each category take home a cash prize and pride of place among celebrated past winners.

Each applicant receives tailored business advice from the panel of expert judges.

Casey chief executive Glenn Patterson was pleased that so many local businesses took the time to apply for the awards.

“Local businesses are critically important to our city; they provide the drum beat to which our residents live, work and play.

“We’re so appreciative that so many are investing in themselves and their future.”

The finalists are:

COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTION

-Eleos Care Australia

NDIS Registered Support Provider established in 2022 and located in Cranbourne West.

-Imagine Childcare and Kindergarten Cranbourne

Early Childcare Education Provider established in 2020 and located in Cranbourne West.

-Nobody puts Furbaby in the Corner Grooming

Pet Grooming established in 2021 and located in Pearcedale.

-The Avenue Veterinary Clinic

Veterinary Clinic established in 2017 and located in Cranbourne North.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

– A&K Veterinary Services

Veterinary Clinic established in 2017 and located in Lynbrook.

– Gold Tree Wealth Advisory

Financial Advisory Service, established in 2017 and located in Endeavour Hills.

– iRock Music School

Music tuition established in 2013 and located in Clyde North.

– Lioness Performance

Women’s Strength Training Gym established in 2020 and located in Berwick.

EMPLOYMENT DIVERSITY

– KDN Removalist

Removalist established in 2020 and located in Cranbourne East.

– Outlook Australia

Waste Management and Resource Recovery established in 1997 and located in Hampton Park.

HOME-BASED BUSINESS

– Mother’z Yoga and Wellness

Yoga and Wellness Studio, established in 2021 and located in Clyde North.

– Roselea Quilting

Quilting Services established in 2023 and located in Clyde North.

– SANA Skin Clinic

Skin Clinic established in 2015 and located in Berwick.

INNOVATION

– GPK Group

Full-Service IT Support established in 1999 and located in Hallam.

– KDS Gourmet

Mobile Food Trailer Rental established in 2021 and located in Clyde North.

Winners of the Casey Business Awards 2024 will be announced at a gala dinner on 15 November.