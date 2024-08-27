Mountain Dart League Round 6

The latest season of the Mountain Dart League is in full swing.

Herewith are the latest results, statistics and basic ladder positions as at the end of the first round.

Each team has played six games each and had a bye due to the uneven number of teams.

Scoring is four points for a win and two points for a draw.

DIVISION 1

Results

V.I.P. def Vales2 16-5

Noble Park def Rebels 16-5

Bad Boys def Bulls Eyes 13-8

Ladder

Team Points

1. High 5’s 24

2. Noble Park1 16

3. Bad Boys 16

4. V.I.P. 16

5. Bulls Eyes 8

6. Vales2 4

7. Rebels 0

Highest Score

Jamie Wolff 177 x2 – Bad Boys

Aaron Bradley 177 – Bad Boys

Sam Ballinger 177 – Bad Boys

Highest Finish

Lenny Smith 137 – Bulls Eyes

Most Single Wins

Pua Ahotolu 15 – V.I.P.

Most Tons

Anton Kairys 38 – Noble Park1

DIVISION 2

Results

Bandits def Spectrum 12-9

Outcasts def Stingrays 11-10

Redbacks1 def Redbacks2 17-4

Ladder Points

1. Redbacks1 24

2. Spectrum 16

3. Bandits 12

4. Stingrays 12

5. Redbacks2 8

6. Outcasts 8

7. Ruff Ryders 4

Highest Score

Charlie Andrews 160 – Redbacks2

Highest Finish

Shaun Price 146 – Redbacks2

Most Single Wins

Te Tapara 17 – Ruff Ryders

Most Tons

Shaun Price 30 – Redbacks1