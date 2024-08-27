Mountain Dart League Round 6

The latest season of the Mountain Dart League is in full swing.
Herewith are the latest results, statistics and basic ladder positions as at the end of the first round.
Each team has played six games each and had a bye due to the uneven number of teams.
Scoring is four points for a win and two points for a draw.
DIVISION 1
Results
V.I.P. def Vales2 16-5
Noble Park def Rebels 16-5
Bad Boys def Bulls Eyes 13-8
Ladder
Team Points
1. High 5’s 24
2. Noble Park1 16
3. Bad Boys 16
4. V.I.P. 16
5. Bulls Eyes 8
6. Vales2 4
7. Rebels 0
Highest Score
Jamie Wolff 177 x2 – Bad Boys
Aaron Bradley 177 – Bad Boys
Sam Ballinger 177 – Bad Boys
Highest Finish
Lenny Smith 137 – Bulls Eyes
Most Single Wins
Pua Ahotolu 15 – V.I.P.
Most Tons
Anton Kairys 38 – Noble Park1
DIVISION 2
Results
Bandits def Spectrum 12-9
Outcasts def Stingrays 11-10
Redbacks1 def Redbacks2 17-4
Ladder Points
1. Redbacks1 24
2. Spectrum 16
3. Bandits 12
4. Stingrays 12
5. Redbacks2 8
6. Outcasts 8
7. Ruff Ryders 4
Highest Score
Charlie Andrews 160 – Redbacks2
Highest Finish
Shaun Price 146 – Redbacks2
Most Single Wins
Te Tapara 17 – Ruff Ryders
Most Tons
Shaun Price 30 – Redbacks1