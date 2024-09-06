Knitted together in Noble Park’s activity hub

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Look no further than Noble Park Community Centre’s noticeboard to discover what’s ticking in this hive of hobbies.

The board is crammed with notices – for knitting groups, gardening, yoga, teens and kids art, Italian cooking, IT, walking, dancing, playgroup, badminton, Helping Hoops basketball, creative wellness.

An incredible 1100 visitors of all ages and abilities are getting active in the centre’s two buildings, commercial kitchen, accessible vegie garden, pentaque court and basketball gym.

There’s seemingly a growing hunger to get active. In the past year, the number of groups have blossomed from 18 to 83.

Despite a $184,000 building upgrade recently, the centre is unsurprisingly stretched for room, president Roz Blades says.

Groups may possibly need to spread to under-utilised buildings around Noble Park.

“We’re doing very well with what we’ve got. We use every inch of space every day,” Blades says.

There’s also services to help out in these tight-budget times.

On Tuesdays, there’s a free warm lunch and morning tea provided by Servants of the Two Hearts and Reaching Out. It includes volunteers on hand with support and services.

The lunch brings people together like a family, Blades says.

Recently RSPCA visited to provide free pet check-ups and vaccinations.

Details: nobleparkcommunitycentre.org.au