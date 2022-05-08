Clean energy the way forward, candidates say

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Clean energy is the way forward according to minor parties contesting the seat of Isaacs.

All candidates in the electorate which covers Dandenong South, Keysborough, and parts of Dandenong were contacted by Star News to determine their stance on climate change.

The responses tended to indicate that parties do not believe there is a climate emergency, a stance at odds with the City of Greater Dandenong council which committed to emergency action on climate change in January 2020.

One Nation’s Boris Sokiransky was strong in his belief that too much emphasis is put on climate change.

“I don’t believe there is any climate emergency – I believe the only emergency is made is so that the taxes can be collected for something that cannot be easily fixed – if at all fixed,” he said.

“Climate is changing and it is a good name for it because we live on a planet that change.”

United Australia Party’s Scott McCamish agreed that the climate is changing, but disputed that it is an emergency: “I haven’t seen the physical evidence to back this up,” he said.

Liberal Democrats’ Sarah O’Donnell refused to comment whether she aligned with the council’s stance on the issue.

In a positive for the council, which is aiming to become net zero in its carbon emissions by 2025, Mr Sokiransky, Ms O’Donnell and Mr McCamish all supported clean energy.

The council is advocating for increased funding assistance towards the electrification of council buildings and assets to phase out natural gas.

Mr McCamish could not commit funding, however said “we should manage our emissions responsibly” and “look to clean, alternative energies where they are cost-effective.”

Mr Sokiransky said he would support such funding assistance, and Ms O’Donnell also expressed support but said she would “review all [clean, reliable] energy options’.

They both highlighted nuclear energy as a viable option, Mr Sokiransky saying it was “cheap, fairly safe and clean.”

Meanwhile, Greens candidate Alex Breskin highlighted the “1.5 degree climate cliff” and was the only candidate that aligned with council’s stance of a climate emergency.

The Greens have a 60 page document outlining the costs and returns of moving beyond fossil fuels and phasing out the mining, burning and export of thermal coal by 2030.

Mr Breskin would support the electrification of council-owned buildings.

“In our plan we will allow schools, libraries, hospitals and councils to apply to the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) for $240 million in grants to improve their energy productivity and install renewables on their buildings.”

Sitting Labor MP Mark Dreyfus, Liberal Candidate Robbie Beaton and Animal Justice Party’s Alix Livingstone failed to provide a response by deadline.

The Greater Dandenong Council declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency’in January 2020.

Ahead of the election, it is advocating for support from federal government to help influence climate and sustainability related outcomes.

The council has installed 600 kW of rooftop solar since 2019; adopted a sustainable buildings policy prohibiting natural gas at new council assets; and is participating in the Victorian Energy Collaboration to source 100 per cent reneable energy for council assets.

However, councillor Rhonda Garad highlighted the importance of collaboration.

“It’s critical that every level of government does everything in their power to quickly transition every level of community infrastructure away from fossil fuels,” Cr Garad said.

“We have three years left before we reach a catastrophic point of no return where we are over 1.5 [degrees] – there is no reversal button here.

“We don’t get a second chance if we get this wrong.

“This climate catastrophe we are heading towards does not care about elections or whether politicians feel safe or whether they’re science deniers – if they don’t act, they will be living in constant climate disaster, they will have food scarcity, impermanent shelter, they will not have the life we have had.

“Every politician has an obligation to do everything they can as quickly as possible accelerate our shift away from dependence on fossil fuel.”