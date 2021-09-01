Extra seats ‘not segregation’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Greater Dandenong councillor has hit back at claims he’s advocating for segregated seating in a Dandenong South park.

Cr Jim Memeti told a 23 August council meeting there was a need for extra seats at the busy Norine Cox Reserve, which attracts up to 200 people at a time.

“There are seats and tables in one area and not the other.

“As you can understand, it can be for cultural reasons where females and males do not sit together so if we can please investigate.”

The comments were seized by media and social media commentators, with some alleging that Cr Memeti was arguing for segregated seats for men and women.

He told Star Journal that the park’s few benches were often used by mothers watching their children in the playground.

Elderly men, who wanted to socialise away from the playground, were sitting on grass due to a lack of seats.

“Many senior citizens don’t mind sitting on the grass but on cold and wet days it is not appropriate.

“It is Council’s responsibility to make sure that we can supply basic infrastructure in our parks for all our ratepayers to enjoy.”

Cr Memeti said he was “completely amazed” that his request became national “fake news”.

“I never mentioned the words ‘Muslim’ or ‘segregation’.

“It’s very disappointing when the media exaggerate it and don’t do their homework properly to get the facts.

“Most disappointing, it fuels up people in the community by giving them the wrong information.”

Cr Memeti said as a councillor for 16 years, he’d aimed to “bring people together and to work together as a broader community”.

“I’m against segregation. That was the last thing on my mind.

“You have to stand up for the truth, when the truth has been twisted.”

Cr Rhonda Garad defended the request on radio station 3AW.

“I support people being able to socialise in a way they feel comfortable.

“Having extra seating is not encouraging gender segregation. It’s not changing anyone’s view of the world.

“People will sit where they want to sit. We’re just providing extra seating, and I don’t have a problem with that.”

With the council installing toilets at the park, Cr Memeti said it would cost “a few thousand dollars” to add extra outdoor benches.

Acting engineering director Craig Cinquegrana said on 23 August that officers would make an assessment of the request.