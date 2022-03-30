Finks linked to Dandenong stabbing

Three men allegedly linked to the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang have been arrested over a stabbing in Dandenong, police say.

Echo Taskforce detectives arrested the men during home raids in Springvale, Cranbourne East, Dandenong and Hillside on the morning of Wednesday 30 March.

A 31-year-old Springvale man was charged with intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence, intentionally cause serious injury, affray, possess methylamphetamine, possess steroids and possess cocaine.

A 46-year-old Hillside man was charged with intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence, intentionally cause serious injury, affray and fail to comply with a direction pursuant to Section 465AA of the Crimes Act 1958.

They are expected to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 30 March.

A 28-year-old Dandenong man was charged with possessing prohibited weapons.

He was bailed to appear at court at a later date.

During the raids, detectives also allegedly seized methylamphetamine, cocaine, steroids, nunchucks and other prohibited weapons.

The arrests followed a man in his 30’s being seriously assaulted by males as he was walking on Dunn Crescent on Sunday 6 March, 8.20pm.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition with several stab wounds, police say.