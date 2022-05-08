Aspiring paralympian among ambassadors

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Aspiring Paralympian Peter Ogunyemi is one of three local champions encouraging residents across the City of Greater Dandenong to be more active.

As part of the Make Your Move campaign, Mr Ogunyemi, Julie Klok and Murray Congues were announced as ambassadors in April.

Ms Klok is from Noble Park and keeps active through cycling, e-biking, going to the gym and gardening and Murray Congues, a former junior mayor, enjoys playing water polo, swimming and walking with friends.

Ogunyemi is currently a Wheelchair AFL player at Richmond, and has also played for Hawthorn and Essendon, as well as a litany of other sports.

He believes that sport is critical to maintaining health and improving quality of life.

“There are a lot of people out there that need encouragement and to be pushed to tell them to exercise,” Mr Ogunyemi said.

“People lack motivation and need encouragement that they don’t need to do a whole lot but just do a bit to help your health.

“I think about my disability and how disadvantaged I am because in every situation there is an advantage, so we encourage people to see the positive and take advantage of their lives.”

Mr Ogunyemi also highlighted the mental benefits that sport brings, a significant factor for the Greater Dandenong residents given the municipality’s mental wellbeing is significantly lower than the Victorian average.

The Make your Move strategy 2020-30 has been endorsed by council to increase physical activity.

More than half of the residents in the municipality are not meeting physical activity guidelines of more than 30 minutes per day and the prevalence of diabetes is 36 per cent – four times the state average of 9 per cent.

54.9 per cent of Southern Melbourne region adults are considered overweight or obese – this region encompasses Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia.