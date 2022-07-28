A century of memories

By Marcus Uhe

Wednesday 20 July marked a significant day at Lynbrook’s Mercy Place residential aged care facility as resident Joan Egginton celebrated her 100th birthday.

Ms Egginton celebrated the occasion with an afternoon tea surrounded by fellow residents and family, including her two children, Albert and Linda, and others who had travelled from as far as Queensland for the milestone.

The guests sung happy birthday to her as she was wheeled-in to the beautifully decorated dining room and handed a glass of champagne before tucking-in to sandwiches pies and sausage rolls.

Her son, Albert, then showed a photo presentation of family photos, holiday happy-snaps and many more from throughout her life.

Once the hot food was consumed, a sponge cake in the shape of 100 was served, topped with chocolate, berries and Ferrero Rochers.

Born in Sheffield, England, the former typewriter married at 19 and had her son, Albert at 20.

Family holidays to the English coastline, including Scarborough and Brighton, were a highlight for the Egginton children, growing up in the UK before moving to Africa.

She spent 30 years living in Rhodesia and later South Africa, after her husband, also named Albert, started working on the railway service.

She came to Australia with her husband in 1984, following in the footsteps of her son, who had made the move five years earlier.

Her and her husband lived together for 10 years in Australia before he sadly passed away in 1994.

When she was younger she would take part in popular family activities of dancing and games of lawn bowls.

Later in life she picked up knitting needles and also started crocheting, even making items and donating funds to charity groups.

Since moving into Mercy, she’s been a regular participant in the footy tipping competition, even finishing second one year, and still follows the Richmond Football Club closely.

Her family consists of two children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and while not all of them could attend on the day, they sent their well wishes, as did the Queen, the Prime Minster and the Premier.

Mr Egginton said he was extremely proud of his mother for making it so far.

“It’s unexplainable, it’s beyond belief that she’s gotten this far,” her son, Mr Egginton said.

“Her eyesight is going but she still uses technology to stay in touch with friends in South Africa and Rhodesia. She’s an inspiration to us all.

“To get to 100 like that is unbelievable.”