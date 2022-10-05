$50m OzLotto prize unclaimed

A mystery Victorian has yet to claim $50 million won on an Oz Lotto ticket bought in City of Casey.

The Lott officials say they are waiting for the division-one winner to reveal themselves, due to the winning ticket being unregistered.

The ticket, sold at a Tatts outlet in City of Casey, won the entire $50 million jackpot for draw 1494 on 4 October.

“Not only is this mystery Victorian Oz Lotto’s biggest winner for 2022, but they’re also the year’s fourth biggest winner across all lottery games,” The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their entries because they might be the newly-minted multi-millionaire we’re searching for.

“If you think you’re holding this very valuable entry, give us a call on 131 868.”

The mystery entrant has 12 months to claim their winnings until it goes to the Victorian State Revenue Office.

The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1494 on Tuesday 4 October 2022 were 37, 42, 47, 39, 5, 17 and 20, while the supplementary numbers were 29, 22 and 38.