Wisdom of end-of-life volunteers

By Sahar Foladi

Similar to many organisations, Palliative Care South-East has celebrated the impactful works of its volunteers.

Betty Williams and Marilyn Morrow are unique in their own ways but both share the commonality of breaking down barriers.

Resident of Dandenong for 68 years, Ms Williams is an example of age being just a number.

Ms Williams, who’s turning 91 next month, has served 32 years volunteering with PCSE and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in recognition.

“Everything about volunteering has changed and enriched my life. If I had all those years I wouldn’t change a thing.”

She discovered PCSE when two of her close friends were diagnosed with cancer within 18 months of one another.

“I learnt through them the care, support and encouragement that PC nurses gave to their families.”

So, when her friends passed away she joined her journey towards enrichment.

“Back then we started off in a small unit on David Street Dandenong” Ms Williams said.

“I started off by going into the homes of sick clients.”

Interestingly, Ms Williams never learned to drive instead she took trains, buses and sometimes walked from Dandenong to Pakenham, Berwick, Endeavour Hills and so on.

“If somebody would say where such and such is, they’ll say don’t ask Betty she’ll tell you where it is but she’ll take you on the bus route,” she said.

Ms Williams has an incredible unwavering passion to support the bereaved through the bereavement program at PC, while she has her own personal experiences of death of loved ones.

She lost her 48-year-old daughter to an illness which she counts as a “lesson.”

“I learnt firsthand what it’s like to lose someone.

“I was lucky to have had that support from family and friends. It’s a long road of grief.”

Neither pandemic nor her broken leg could stop her from continuing her works.

During pandemic she learned new IT skills to attend online meetings and made regular calls to check in on members of bereavement support group.

“The work we do is very sad – we can shed tears with people, share smile and hugs. It’s only natural that you feel and take care of those people deeply,” Ms Williams said.

“It’s important to allow yourself time out.”

Ms Williams has 16 grand-children, enjoys music and escapes into her gardening world.

Marilyn Morrow migrated to Australia from Northern Ireland in 1970 when she was 17 years old.

Born with cerebral palsy, she proved doctors wrong who told her family she will never be able to walk.

Ms Morrow continued to flag down misconceptions about disabled people and lives an independent, active life working in crisis housing sector for the past 21 years.

“I always wanted to work in PC because as a European when we lose someone we are very hands on, very present with the person throughout that process,” Ms Morrow said.

“I love my volunteer work I think it’s a privilege to be part of that journey with the people.”

She joined PCSE during the pandemic and now wheelchair bound at the age of 70, she has strong desire to continue her work.

“We can create barriers for ourselves if we want to. I’ve got this disability – it’s something was born with I’m stuck with it. I might as well make the most of it.”

Noble Park resident of 21 years, Ms Morrow works four days a week and fills the fifth day to support clients with terminal illness and carers.

“When I retire I wanted to have something else to be able to do because I’ve always found it very satisfying to be part of that process either for the dying person or the family.”

Ms Morrow has three children, 10 grandchildren and has worked all her life saying this country has been very kind to her.

PCSE Community Engagement Officer, Rochelle Dullard said misconceptions around palliative care have changed drastically in the past 30 years.

“Palliative care has become an important healthcare service required in the community.

“We’d like to recognise and focus that our volunteers are exceptional people doing extraordinary work.

“Betty and Marilyn both are exceptional women and volunteers.”

Chief executive officer, Kelly Rogerson said, “We have phenomenal volunteers who’ve engaged with our service for many years.

“Their wisdom is absolutely fundamental at what we do.”

Ms Rogerson said 75 per cent of people will need palliative care meaning they’ll die of a terminal illness making the service vital.

In 2021-22 financial years, PCSE had 900 admissions and 737 deaths.

One per cent of PCSE clients are under the age of 10 while 25 per cent are under 65 years of age.

PCSE are actively recruiting volunteers.

Details: www.palliativecaresoutheast.org.au/