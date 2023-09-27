Listeria response different: I Cook

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A multi-state food-poisoning investigation shows I Cook Foods was treated in a starkly different fashion, according to its owner Ian Cook.

ICF is suing the state’s Health Department, claiming it was shut down with “reckless indifference” as part of a listeria investigation in early 2019.

Last week, health authorities announced nine cases of listeria in Queensland, NSW and Victoria, all probably linked to a shredded chicken product.

According to Queensland Health, the M&J Chickens ‘easy serve breast fillet’ was being “sold in commercial quantities” and used in restaurants, cafes and hospitals.

Last week, the manufacturers issued a trade recall of the product.

In contrast, the ICF’s Dandenong South kitchen was shut for more than a month. Its business serving Meals on Wheels, and meals to hospitals and aged-care homes was effectively destroyed, Mr Cook argues.

“What happened to us had never happened to any other business in the past, and it hasn’t happened to any other business since,” Mr Cook said.

At the time, ICF supplied 3500 sandwiches a week to the hospital.

No other linked cases of listeria were reported at the hospital or even in Victoria.

On 18 September, Victoria’s health department issued an advisory warning on the multi-state clusters of listeriosis.

Five cases of listeriosis were reported in Victoria in August – the highest since 2018. One of the cases was linked to M&J Chickens, the other four were still under investigation, a department spokesperson said.

The chicken product was manufactured in Queensland, he said.

“It’s primarily a Queensland and NSW issue. If there’s significant change, we’ll do another update.”

The Victorian health department warned people at increased risk to avoid a long list of foods but didn’t specify M&J Chickens.

The high-risk foods included cold meat products that aren’t further cooked, unpasteurized milk, raw fruit and veg not washed by yourself and raw seafood.

Queensland Health Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard said the strain of listeria found in the chicken samples was the same as the strain isolated from patients in Queensland.

“This cluster includes four cases that were probably acquired at the Mater Hospital, with the fifth case possibly acquired at Redcliffe Hospital,” Dr Gerrard said.

“An official food recall is likely to follow but for now, any business or individual in possession of the product should stop using it.

“Queensland public hospitals are being instructed not to use this product.”

Supreme Court judge Michael McDonald is expected to hand down his judgment on the ICF case in coming weeks.

ICF had settled out of court with Greater Dandenong Council. However Mr Cook indicated it will launch a civil claim against the council for alleged “malicious prosecution”.