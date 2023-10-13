Active commute to school

By Violet Li

Casey Council has partnered with VicHealth’s Walk to School initiative to encourage primary and secondary school children to walk, ride, scoot, or skate to and from school in an effort to foster healthy habits and safe communities.

The council will work with local schools to promote active transportation options.

The 2021 ABS statistics has shown 61 per cent of employed Casey residents commuted to work by car and over 66 per cent of households owned two or more vehicles, reflecting the significant number of children being driven to school daily.

City of Casey Manager Connected Communities Callum Pattie believed walking to school was a great opportunity for kids and for the community.

“Walking, riding, scooting or skating before and after school can help reduce traffic and make the streets and drop-off zones around our schools safer.

“We understand that not everyone can walk all the way to or from school so if this is the case, even walking part way is a good option,” he said.

Mr Pattie said regular physical activity has an extensive spectrum of benefits for children, encompassing enhanced mental wellbeing, uplifted mood and self-esteem, bolstered confidence and life skills, and deeper bonds with family, friends, and neighbours.

“Beyond enriching the lives of our children, the transition from car commutes to footpaths contributes to safer school streets, a reduction in traffic congestion, and a greener environment,” he said.

Visit Safe Around Schools video for some tips and inspiration on the alternatives to driving: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HILZVW68c3A