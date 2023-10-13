Rider killed in Bangholme crash

A motorbike rider has been killed in a collision in Bangholme on Friday 13 October.

Police say the male rider was travelling along Frankston-Dandenong Road when he collided with a car at the intersection of Jayco Drive about 6.25am.

Witnesses performed CPR on the man until emergency services arrived, but sadly the rider died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

A 36-year-old female driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Police were told a truck crashed into the motorbike shortly afterwards.

The male truck driver was not injured.

Northbound lanes on Frankston-Dandenong Road were closed between Thompson Road and Colemans Road.

VicTraffic advised drivers heading towards Dandenong to instead use Western Port Highway and South Gippsland Highway, or the Mornington Peninsula Freeway or EastLink .

Police are investigating the exact cause of the collision.

Any dashcam footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au