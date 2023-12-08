Training for the worst-case scenarios

Emergency services have trained in jointly responding to mass casualty events during exercises at Bangholme on 6 December.

The training, led by VICSES, included Ambulance Victoria (AV) paramedics and Victoria Police officers in two realistic scenarios featuring fake smoke and sound effects.

They were put through a minor train derailment between stations with injured passengers as well as a crowd crush at an underground rave venue.

AV paramedics practised assessing and managing patients in the mass-casualty scenarios, which was designed to train them for similar situations on the road.

Eastern Metropolitan Region acting emergency management planning co-ordinator Shaun Caulfield said the day provided valuable information to all involved.

“High-fidelity training is extremely valuable to our staff to ensure we are well equipped for any situation we might face in the community,” he said.

“A great day was had by all, with a good inter agency spirit brought by everyone.

“Thanks to VicSES Southern Metro Training Team for organising the day and showcasing their equipment and capability that can enhance AV’s ability to provide care at these types of incidents.”

VICSES’s Mass Casualty Rapid Deployment Shelter Tent was also showcased.

The inflatable structure that can provide shelter from the elements for up to 10 stretcher patients or 20 seated patients.

It is deployed with 30 folding chairs and can be set up within 10 minutes from arrival.

There are three shelters situated in strategic locations across the metropolitan region which can be deployed upon request.