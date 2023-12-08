Police honour lives lost on road

Victoria Police has put up a Christmas tree to honour every life lost on Victorian roads this year.

There are now 274 baubles on the tree with the names and ages of those who won’t be celebrating Christmas with their loved ones this year.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir said it’s a “stark reminder” to take care on the roads and appeal to motorists to take extra care over the festive period.

“Unlike most Christmas trees, this is one we don’t want to see decorated.

“Our message is to please, drive safely this festive period.”

“I’m really appealing to everyone between now and the end of the year to take care, have conversations with your loved ones as they’re going out on the roads,” he said.

“If you’re in a car, you’ve got a responsibility to make sure you get to you destination safely.”

It marks the highest number of lives lost in 15 years, since 2008.

There were 35 lives lost recorded in November, marking the worst month on our roads to date this year.

Police will conduct a number of road policing operations throughout December, in an effort to reduce further road trauma.

As reported previously on Star Journal, Police spotted more than 60 motorists using mobile phones in Operation Spotto, conducted by State Highway Patrol across Melbourne.

Over two days, police detected a total 131 offences, with 86 related to drivers being caught using mobile phones or devices behind the wheel.