Man’s body recovered from factory inferno

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man’s body has been recovered three days after a paint factory exploded in fire in Dandenong South.

Police say three men were in close proximity as a delivery of solvents and chemicals was being unloaded at the premises at Superior Drive about noon on Friday 8 December.

A reported large explosion and fire then allegedly engulfed the area.

At least 44 fire appliances and 120 fire-fighters attended the blaze, which took 15 hours to bring under control and 30 hours to extinguish.

The Hammond Road industrial precinct was blanketed by thick black smoke, with people nearby advised to shelter indoors.

A man, not yet formally identified, was found dead at the scene on Sunday 10 December.

On Friday, a 62-year-old Eaglemont man and a 44-year-old Port Melbourne man were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two firefighters were also hospitalized with what Fire Rescue Victoria said were minor injuries.

Arson and Explosives Squad members along with other emergency services, council and Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue team were involved in recovering the body.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

The scene was then transferred to Victoria Police on Saturday evening.

On Friday afternoon, strong winds blew the smoke in a southerly direction.

A watch and act message was issued for people in Dandenong South, Lyndhurst and Bangholme.

There have been long-held concerns about health impacts for residents near the heavy industrial precinct, with an Environment Protection Authority forum at Springers Leisure Centre on 16 December.

Eyewitness Dom Bocarri said the dark smoke looked “very toxic”.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in Dandenong. It looks like rubber or something.”

He said it underlined the need for residents to get timely warnings of emergencies such as this.

Another eyewitness Ebony Everitt, who works in another factory just north of the fire’s location, was evacuated along with her co-workers after management ordered the factory to close for the day.

“Before the alert went, the boss saw enough and thought it was too dangerous to keep operating, he said he wanted everyone to go home, we’ll pay you for the rest of the day.” she said.

“It was like a volcano going off in the middle of Dandenong, I saw the smoke and my stomach just dropped.“

She said on the way home she could still clearly the dark smoke from as far as Endeavour Hills.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au