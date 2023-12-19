Four teens charged with fast-food robberies

Four boys have been charged over a series of alleged armed robberies at fast-food outlets across Melbourne’s South East.

South Metro Regional Crime Squad detectives laid charges over the following incidents:

– An aggravated burglary and theft of motor vehicle on Shirley Avenue in Glen Waverley on 9 December.

– An armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Springvale on 15 December.

– An armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Dingley on 15 December.

– An armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Chelsea Heights on 16 December.

– An attempted armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Keysborough South on 18 December.

There were no physical injuries during the incidents, police say.

Two of the teens were arrested last weekend as part of the investigation.

A 15-year-old Springvale South boy was charged with two counts of armed robbery, three counts of theft and three counts of committing an indictable offence on bail.

A 16-year-old Pakenham boy was charged with multiple offences including aggravated burglary and car theft, disqualified driving and committing an indictable offence on bail.

Two more teenage boys were arrested on Monday 18 December.

A 13-year-old Doveton boy was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and car theft as well as aggravated burglary, unlicensed driving and committing an indictable offence on bail.

Another 13-year-old Doveton boy was charged with five counts of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, criminal damage, aggravated burglary and two counts of car theft.

They will all face a children’s court at a later date.

The vehicle which was allegedly stolen from Glen Waverley was recovered by police in Springvale South.