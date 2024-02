Police are appealing for help to help locate a missing 81-year-old man last seen in Noble Park.

The man, whose first name is Van, was last seen riding a red bicycle on Heatherton Road in the morning of 1 February.

He is described as Asian, about 140 centimetres and with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket and blue jeans.

Van is known to frequent Noble Park and the surrounding suburbs.

Any information to Dandenong police station on 9767 7444.