20-year-old man dies after ute fall

A 20-year-old man who fell from the back of a ute in Dandenong on Saturday 2 March has died in hospital.

Police say the Cranbourne man fell while the white Ford Falcon ute was moving in a McCrae Street car park about 6.20pm.

He was taken to hospital where he died on the night of Tuesday 5 March.

The day before, Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives arrested three men.

A 19-year-old Cranbourne East man was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury.

He was expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 6 March.

A 19-year-old Hallam man and a 19-year-old Dandenong man were interviewed by police and released pending further enquiries.